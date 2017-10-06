A Colombian company who released an erotic video advertising a four-day sex and drugs holiday on a private island have had the clip removed by YouTube.

The film was produced to promote the Good Girls Company’s “sex island experience” which offers 30 men the chance to book a trip with 60 prostitutes available 24 hours a day.

The island is off the coast of Cartagena, Colombia and the film begins by following one man’s journey from his flight to the island, explaining that airport transfers and boat transfers are included in the price.

Boat parties are part of the package holiday

Prostitution is legal in Colombia but pimping is a crime, so it is unclear if the company are breaching the law.

The trip is friendly to drug users

The man then boards a yacht where thong-bikini-clad woman dance and gyrate around him. The video also features a caption stating it is “drug friendly,” illustrated by a man lying on a bed surrounded by clouds of smoke and women.

Unlimited alcohol and all meals are included on the trip. This is advertised by showing the featured man eating dessert off a naked woman’s body while a French maid pours chocolate sauce directly into his mouth.

All meals, which includes desert, are included

The Good Girls Company website offers more details about the trip which runs from 24th to 27th November. They offer four packages ranging in price from $599 (£458) to $1499 (£1147), which include sexual services such as threesomes and more traditional holiday activities such as golf.

The island will have 30 men and 60 prostitutes

An itinerary details that the guests can participate in an orgy on the first day and on day two each guest will have 30 minutes to have sex with 16 women at once.

The third and fourth days will feature boat parties for 100 people.

As of this morning, Good Girl Company’s YouTube page featuring the video had been suspended by moderators but the holiday is still for sale on their website.