These are the coolest city streets in the world

One Glasgow thoroughfare made the top three

Lucy Thackray
Wednesday 07 September 2022 10:08
Comments
<p>Rue Wellington in Montreal</p>

Rue Wellington in Montreal

(Caroline Perron)

A street in Montreal, Canada, has been named the coolest in the world, in a list of 33 trendy avenues ranked by Time Out.

Rue Wellington, in the south east of French-speaking Canada’s largest city, was named the world’s coolest for its “killer cocktail bars, stellar brunch spots, some of the best sandwiches in town and even a sandy urban beach” and for having “one of the best bars and one of the best new restaurants in the city”.

In second place was Melbourne’s Gertrude Street, for its “impossibly leafy” looks and “wealth of independent retail, drinking and dining joints”; while in third place was Glasgow’s Great Western Road, namechecked for its thrift shopping, craft brews, gigs and breakfast burritos.

To find the top 33, Time Out compiled a larger shortlist, then asked its worldwide destination experts and local contributors to narrow them down.

Montreal also made the top 10 of Time Out’s world’s best city breaks list in July, coming in at number nine on its ranking of the 53 best cities to visit, which was topped by Edinburgh.

Chef cooking food streetside on Yaowarat road, Bangkok

(Getty Images)

Rounding out the top five best global streets was Taipei’s Yongkang Street at number four (“excellent restaurants, holes-in-the wall sizzling with traditional fried snacks, decadent dessert parlours, upmarket boutiques and historical tea rooms”) and Copenhagen’s Værnedamsvej, which contributors said felt like a “mini-Paris” in the Danish capital.

Streets in Auckland, Hong Kong, Bangkok, Berlin and San Francisco also made the top 10, while London’s Deptford High Street snuck into the top 20 at number 17.

“Vital jazz venues and art galleries. Places to buy giant African snails and a single-origin oat flat white. Thrice-weekly street stalls selling fruit, fish, overalls and homewares, and a chaotic flea market that sells literally everything else,” wrote a Time Out contributor of the southeast London road.

Oxford Street also made the list ‒ but the one in Accra, Ghana, rather than London’s most famous shopping boulevard. The former was ranked 19th in the world for its charismatic shopping and nightlife scene.

Other up and coming streets namechecked were based in cities including Medellín in Colombia, Toronto and Manchester; Paris was notable by its absence from the list.

Miami’s Calle Ocho, in Little Havana

(Getty Images)

The world’s 33 coolest streets 2022

1. Rue Wellington, Montreal

2. Gertrude Street, Melbourne

3. Great Western Road, Glasgow

4. Yongkang Street, Taipei

5. Værnedamsvej, Copenhagen

6. Karangahape Road, Auckland

7. Tai Ping Shan Street, Hong Kong

8. Yaowarat Road, Bangkok

9. Oranienstrasse, Berlin

10. Hayes Street, San Francisco

11. Avenida Ámsterdam, Mexico City

12. Kolokotroni, Athens

13. Virgil Avenue, Los Angeles

14. Ossington Avenue, Toronto

15. Via Provenza, Medellín

16. Calle Ocho, Miami

17. Deptford High Street, London

18. Praça das Flores, Lisbon

19. Oxford Street, Accra

20. Wentworth Avenue, Chicago

21. Cutting Room Square, Manchester

22. Capel Street, Dublin

23. Jumeirah Beach Road, Dubai

24. Enmore Road, Sydney

25. Kagurazaka, Tokyo

26. Kloof Street, Cape Town

27. Süleyman Seba Caddesi, Istanbul

28. Calle Echegaray, Madrid

29. MacDougal Street, New York

30. Carrer del Comte Borrell, Barcelona

31. Newbury Street, Boston

32. Colaba Causeway, Mumbai

33. Everton Road, Singapore

