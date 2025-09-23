Travel chaos at major airport after mystery drones ground flights

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A “capable” drone operator showing off their skills is to blame for shutting down Copenhagen Airport on Monday night, police say.

Flights at the airport, Scandinavia’s largest, were halted for several hours.

Around 35 flights were diverted to other airports during the shutdown, information from the flight tracking website FlightRadar showed.

The perpetrator has not been identified.

Officials chose not to shoot down the drones due to a risk to passengers at the airport, planes on the runways, and nearby fuel depots, Jes Jespersen, senior police inspector of the Copenhagen Police, said during a news conference.

Mr Jespersen called the pilot “a capable actor” and said the culprit seemed intent on showing off their skills and possibly practicing their techniques.

There were no signs that the drone pilot intended to cause harm to anyone, he added. The drones' lights turned on and off and appeared to engage in different flight patterns.

“It all indicates that you are not out to attack anyone, but you are out to show off and maybe to practice,” he said.

Still, authorities could not rule out the possibility of the drones being part of a Russian hybrid attack, he said.

open image in gallery Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen ( AP )

The two to three drones appeared to have flown many kilometres to reach the airport. Investigators are looking at how the drones reached the airport — whether it was by land or possibly by boat.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen called it “the most serious attack on Danish critical infrastructure to date”.

Flights at the airport resumed early on Tuesday, though delays and cancellations continued through the morning.

“Copenhagen Airport has reopened after being closed due to drone activity. However, there will be delays and some canceled departures. Passengers are advised to check with their airline for further information,” its official website said.

A drone incident the same evening at the airport in Oslo, Norway, forced all traffic to move to one runway, according to Norwegian broadcaster NRK. Traffic later returned to normal and it’s unclear who was responsible.

Jespersen said nothing immediately linked the Oslo and Copenhagen incidents, but officials would look into any potential ties.

Security concerns in northern Europe are heightened following an increase in Russian sabotage activities and multiple drones and fighter jet incursions into Nato airspace in recent weeks.

In 2023, London’s Gatwick Airport closed its runway for almost an hour after a drone was reported nearby. In December 2018, more than 140,000 travellers were stranded or delayed during the Christmas season after dozens of drone sightings shut down Gatwick for parts of three consecutive days.