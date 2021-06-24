<p>Nyhavn in Copenhagen</p>

Copenhagen ranked most liveable city again

The Danish capital topped the ranking for the fourth time

Cathy Adams@Cathman
Thursday 24 June 2021 10:58
Copenhagen has been ranked the best city for quality of life in a new ranking.

It marks the fourth time the Danish capital has topped Monocle’s annual Quality of Life ranking since its inception in 2007.

European cities had a good showing in the top 10, with Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Lisbon and Vienna making the grade.

Asia-Pacific cities also performed well, with Tokyo, Taipei, Auckland and Sydney appearing in the top 10.

Monocle assessed the cities on a number of different liveability factors, including services, green spaces and leadership. But it also looked at different pandemic-related factors for this year’s index, adding marks for cities looking “to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with projects to ensure that transport works and parks are tended but also that a sense of civic pride is promoted”.

Copenhagen “excels” at “well-preserved cobbled squares, copper-spired beauty, green spaces, ample waterfront, independent retail scene and a still-expanding choice of restaurants”, said Monocle.

“Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone,” said Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck.

“The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment.”

The top 10 most liveable cities

  1. Copenhagen, Denmark
  2. Zurich, Switzerland
  3. Helsinki, Finland
  4. Stockholm, Sweden
  5. Tokyo, Japan
  6. Vienna, Austria
  7. Lisbon, Portugal
  8. Auckland, New Zealand
  9. Taipei, Taiwan
  10. Sydney, Australia

