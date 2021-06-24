Copenhagen has been ranked the best city for quality of life in a new ranking.

It marks the fourth time the Danish capital has topped Monocle’s annual Quality of Life ranking since its inception in 2007.

European cities had a good showing in the top 10, with Zurich, Helsinki, Stockholm, Lisbon and Vienna making the grade.

Asia-Pacific cities also performed well, with Tokyo, Taipei, Auckland and Sydney appearing in the top 10.

Monocle assessed the cities on a number of different liveability factors, including services, green spaces and leadership. But it also looked at different pandemic-related factors for this year’s index, adding marks for cities looking “to build back better; defend their economies, cultural scenes and high streets; and to press ahead with projects to ensure that transport works and parks are tended but also that a sense of civic pride is promoted”.

Copenhagen “excels” at “well-preserved cobbled squares, copper-spired beauty, green spaces, ample waterfront, independent retail scene and a still-expanding choice of restaurants”, said Monocle.

“Copenhagen is one of those cities where there is a real ambition to deliver a better quality of life for everyone,” said Monocle's editor in chief, Andrew Tuck.

“The ambitions around creating a cleaner environment are best in class and the city is reaping the rewards of years of urban investment.”

The top 10 most liveable cities