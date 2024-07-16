Copenhagen is rewarding well-behaved tourists with free ice cream and skiing

Support truly

Tourists visiting Copenhagen who show “climate-friendly actions” will now be rewarded with free drinks, meals and activities under a new initiative.

Wonderful Copenhagen, the city’s tourism board, has introduced the ‘CopenPay’ scheme to get tourists to act more sustainably this summer.

There are 24 attractions involved, including The National Museum, CopenHill, Green Kayak and Absalon food hall. Tourists can collect rewards such as free coffees, ice cream, bike rental, organic meals and boat tours, usually in exchange for litter picking or arriving by eco-conscious transport.

Around 62 per cent of Copenhagen citizens already commute by bicycle or using public transport, and partaking in environmental activities and volunteering at urban farms are encouraged as part of the sustainability push.

The Danish capital, ranked the third most sustainable city in the world by the GDS-Index, intends to promote environmentally friendly behaviour to its over 12 million overnight visitors annually.

Train tickets and photos can be used as evidence of “green actions” to redeem rewards but organisers say that the CopenPay system is “built on trust”.

Other perks include free museum entry, complimentary cocktails and extra skiing time on Copenhagen’s artificial slope.

Mikkel Aarø Hansen, CEO of Wonderful Copenhagen, said: “With CopenPay, we’re empowering people to experience more of what Copenhagen offers while placing less burden on our planet. It’s about creating meaningful and memorable experiences that are enjoyable and environmentally responsible.”

The CopenPay pilot scheme launched on 15 July and will run until 11 August.

“I am thrilled to see an initiative like CopenPay that combines our rich cultural life with a strong commitment to sustainability. By converting green actions into currency for cultural experiences, tourists are given a unique opportunity to explore Copenhagen in a way that benefits both the environment and the local community,” said Lord Mayor of Copenhagen Sophie Hæstorp Andersen.

The move to reward tourists comes in contrast to the growing anti-tourist sentiment in other European cities.

In Barcelona this month, thousands of residents squirted diners in tourist areas with water during a protest against mass tourism.

Video footage shows holidaymakers dining outside popular squares in the city being doused with water pistols and cordoned off using hazard tape by a crowd of almost 3,000.

Barcelona’s mayor, Jaume Collboni, also recently vowed to ban tourists from renting holiday apartments by 2028.

The city, Spain’s most visited by foreign tourists, seeks to introduce measures to rein in soaring housing costs and make the city more liveable for residents.

