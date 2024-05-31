Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A Spanish town has banned the inflatable penis costumes and sex dolls often paraded through Costa Brava during stag do celebrations – and anyone breaking the rules could be fined up to €1,500.

The new bylaw states that people are not allowed to appear “on the public thoroughfare without clothing or only in their underwear or with clothing or accessories representing human genitals or with dolls or other accessories of a sexual nature”.

Mayor of Platja d’Aro, Maurici Jiménez said: “These attitudes have an impact on the community’s coexistence and we need to fight against them.”

Platja d’Aro warned tourists that those who continue to wear outfits of a “sexual nature” will face fines from €300 (£255) up to €1,500 (£1,276).

The beach town in the centre of Costa Brava is a popular holiday destination for UK tourists celebrating their impending nuptials on booze-fuelled package getaways.

Local police chief, David Puertas, referenced a recent stag do incident where the groom was tied to a lamp post with gaffer tape, and singing and loud music from the group kept residents awake into the early hours.

Mr Jiménez added that he would consider banning rowdy parties of bride and grooms to be altogether if it was an option.

Platja d’Aro joins several stag and hen do hotspots working to curb rowdy behaviour from holidaymakers.

Earlier this month, a district council in Prague said that inappropriate fancy dress outfits “exceed generally acceptable social conventions” and proposed that outrageous costumes be banned to reduce the toll of nightlife on locals in the city.

In Amsterdam, measures targetting British ‘party tourists’ to discourage them from visiting introduced a “Stay Away” campaign, consisting of an online survey titled “Amsterdam Rules” in an attempt to improve the quality of life for locals in the city centre.

The Municipality of Amsterdam said that misbehaving Brits abroad “fuels the illegal drug trade” and “causes inconvenience for residents and entrepreneurs”.