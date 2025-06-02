Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Residents of “the prettiest village in England” are calling for a ban on tourists’ drones after one local reported being filmed while taking a bath.

“No drone zone” signs have now been plastered across the windows of homes in Castle Combe in the Cotswolds, as well as in the local church and the public car park.

Residents say the aircraft are constantly flying over their gardens and streets – and even by one man’s bathroom window.

Retired police officer Hilary Baker, 69, told The Sunday Times: “It’s almost like some of the visitors have lost their moral compass, they have lost their boundaries. When you go into your back garden and put your washing out and there is a drone hovering 20 yards above your head, it really quite rankles.

“Another neighbour had been working in his garden and jumped in the bath and there was a drone at his bathroom window, watching him in the bath. You just think, really?

“I should think on a monthly basis I will get verbal abuse [for asking them to stop].”

open image in gallery Often referred to as one of the ‘prettiest villages in England’, its historic centre is a particular draw as well as its chocolate box cottages ( PA )

Police were reportedly called on a pilot who would not land his drone last month and verbally abused locals when they asked him to respect their privacy. It is claimed he filmed children playing in a back garden and flew up and down the high street hovering at first floor window level. The Independent has contacted Wiltshire Police about the incident.

Before the drones, tourists were overstepping boundaries in Castle Combe for years, according to residents, with signs seen asking visitors to not pick flowers or walk down homes’ side alleys.

But Ms Baker, who has lived in the Wiltshire village for more than three decades, said there has been a recent surge in tourists flying drowns for their social media channels, especially since the Covid-19 pandemic.

While the picturesque village is only home to a few hundred people, thousands of visitors descend on the area every week, having seen videos on various social media platforms. Often referred to as one of the “prettiest villages in England”, its historic centre is a particular draw as well as its chocolate box cottages.

Sisters Lydia Chia, 27, and Deborah Chia, 24, who were posing for photos on a trip from Singapore, told The Times: “I saw it on my friend’s Instagram and a little bit on TikTok. It’s really pretty. I pick where to visit based on pictures and aesthetics, and whether or not it’s Instagrammable.”

open image in gallery The quintessentially English village sits in the Cotswolds Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Chairman of the parish council Fred Winup found that just over half of tourists chose to visit Castle Combe after seeing it online, in a visitor survey he conducted last year.

The retired bank director told of a time a drone followed him along the high street “just five feet above my head”, adding: “It was a Californian [piloting it], he was a nice guy who didn’t know the rules and said he was sorry.”

Wiltshire council has now put a sign up in the public car park, following calls from the parish council. The warning to drone pilots reads: “If you use these devices where people can expect privacy, such as inside their home or garden, you are likely to be contravening CAA [Civil Aviation Authority] guidelines”.

The rules that are in place around drones, while complicated, typically require pilots to have the aircraft in their line of sight, to avoid getting close to crowds or building, and to respect people’s privacy.

With some devices having reportedly crashed into the church roof or resident’s trees, Mr Winup said: “People do lose control of drones and they could take an eye out.”