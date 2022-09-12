Couple shocked as 747 plane engine falls through shed roof

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A couple living in Belgium were shocked when part of a Boeing 747’s engine plunged through their garage roof.

Louis and Adela Demaret, from Waremme in the Liège region of Belgium, found the item on Thursday 8 September, after it damaged their garage window by dropping from the sky.

Another section of the plane’s engine landed next to the couple’s driveway. Fortunately no one was injured.

The flight was being operated by Air Atlanta Icelandic, and was travelling to Malta-Luqa airport when it lost the aft cowl of one of the engines.

Mr Demaret told Belgian news website 7sur7 that he had first thought the noise was from a storm that had passed over the region.

A neighbour’s Facebook post about the incident (Herve Rigot)

“We were in our bedroom and we heard the noise of an aircraft, flying low above the house. A few minutes later there was a deafening noise,” he told reporters.

“I thought that it was from the storm and nothing was visible from our window. It wasn’t until the morning that we noticed the piece [of engine] and the damage.”

The flight safety analyst JACDEC tweeted about the incident, saying: “Air Atlanta Iceland (opf Magma Avn) Boeing 747-400F (TF-AMC) lost engine parts during climb-out of Liege AP (EBLG), Belgium.

“Large parts of an engine came down in Waremme. No one was hurt. Flight #CC320 to Malta continued to its destination.”

Due to the damage caused to their garage roof, emergency services were called and the area was cordoned off by firefighters.

The incident happened not long after take off, .

In spite of the incident, the flight continued to Malta and nobody on board was injured.

According to Aviation.24be, the couple is currently expecting the Air Accident Investigation Unit (AAIU) to visit to investigate the situation further.

Meanwhile, in the UK, passengers were forced to turn around after just 20 minutes when their easyJet flight, bound for Prague, was rerouted due to a “technical fault.”

The plane made it as far as Blackburn before pilots made the decision to U-turn and land at its departure point, Manchester, on 10 September, due to what was believed to be an issue with the flaps on the aircraft’s wings.