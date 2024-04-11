Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watching the sunset hand-in-hand after an day of exploring or sharing a romantic candlelit meal are some of the incredible things you may dream about when going on your first holiday with a partner, but a new study shows that getaways can also be a daunting challenge for new love.

Approximately 60 per cent of people say they view their first romantic holiday with a new partner as a ‘make or break’ test, from which they’ll be able to discover if they’re really compatible.

According to the research, couples are worried that being around each other all day and night could bring on the dreaded “ick” and lead them to question whether they actually fancy their partner.

The three biggest fears for new couples on vacation include snoring while sleeping (29 per cent), farting in front of a partner (29 per cent) and sharing a bathroom (26 per cent), found the study commissioned by Tui Blue.

Other turn offs people are worried about include finding out how messy they are (20 per cent). And while there’s nothing wrong with having a close relationship to family, 13 per cent of people said that finding out their partner FaceTimed their family every day would make them question their relationship status.

Relationship science expert Paul Brunson agrees that stress about a holiday with a loved one can be a real problem. “A first trip away together is an exciting but nerve-wracking step for most new couples,” says Brunson, who has appeared on TV shows such as Married at First Sight and Celebs Go Dating.

“There can be anxiety about spending so much time alone together that it reveals potential annoying or unusual habits to one another... or even worse, the ‘ick’.”

The worry about going away with a new boyfriend or girlriend accumulates with age as the survey of 2004 adults aged between 18 – 65 found that 41 per cent of those aged 56–65 wait until after six months to book a big break.

Those aged 18–35 were more likely to put their relationship to the test faster, wasting no time to see if their relationship thrives or takes a nosedive as a result of a trip. The study found 20 per cent of people in this age group talked about holidays after just two weeks of dating.

Once you’ve made the decision to go away, there are things you can do to minimise the chances of being dumped (or being the dumper) when you get back, according to Mr Brunson.

This includes choosing a holiday itinerary that suits both of your interests to minimise conflict and maximise the chances of having fun together.

“To help new couples, I’ve worked with Tui Blue to identify typical ‘couples holiday personas’ in a bid to eliminate the stresses of first-time holidays,” adds the TV relationship guru.

“From ‘creative epicureans’ learning new skills by doing a cooking class or ‘adventurous spirits’ challenging themselves by doing daring activities such as snorkelling or kayaking together, once you identify you holiday persona, you can access custom itineraries to ensure your first holiday as a couple is a success”.

