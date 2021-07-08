Which Covid tests do I need to travel?

As the world tentatively opens up to international travel again, jetting off on a summer holiday abroad has become a real possibility.

The UK is operating a traffic light system for travel, with countries classified as green, amber or red and prescribed restrictions to match based on the risk of arrivals importing new Covid-19 infections.

Meanwhile, each individual country has its own stipulations for arrivals; there are myriad hoops travellers must jump through, including pre-departure and post-arrival coronavirus tests taken within a certain timeframe.

The number and type of tests travellers need to get – both before and after travel – depends on the country they’re visiting. Each destination has its own requirements for entry, while the restrictions for those returning to the UK will vary depending on whether the country they’re arriving from is red, amber or green.

Here’s what you need to know.

Do I need a test before I go on holiday?

Whether or not you need a test is entirely dependent on the entry requirements of the country you’re visiting. Most destinations currently require a negative Covid test taken within a certain amount of time before departure or arrival – often 72 hours, though it can be less. And in fact, if this is the case, an airline is unlikely to even let you on the plane unless you present your negative result.

The type of test needed will also vary. Many countries require it to be a PCR test, and some even stipulate it must be administered by a professional, rather than being self-administered using a home testing kit. Other countries, such as Portugal, Spain and Italy, will accept a quicker, cheaper rapid antigen test.

There is also a growing number of places that will accept, instead of a test, proof of both vaccinations, such as Spain. Some countries will accept proof of recovery from a Covid-19 infection in the previous 90 days instead. Brits’ vaccination status is recorded in the NHS app; it is up to individual countries whether or not they accept this as adequate “proof”. For example, while Malta is happy to recognise it, Morocco currently is not.

The most important thing is that you thoroughly research the individual country’s requirements and meet them before travel – check the Foreign Office “entry requirements” page for the country you’re visiting to see the latest rules. In some cases, destinations may have recently changed their regulations to stipulate that non-vaccinated travellers from the UK are not allowed entry or must quarantine on arrival, even when they have presented a negative test.

Do I need a test before returning to the UK?

Yes. No matter what country you’re travelling from and regardless of your vaccination status, prior to departure for the UK you need to show proof of a negative Covid result. You must take the test in the three days before the service on which you will arrive in England departs. For example, if you travel directly to England on Friday, you can take the test on or after Tuesday and will need to have the negative result available before boarding on Friday.

However, most test types are accepted, so you can choose from PCR, rapid antigen or lateral flow. Testing kits can be purchased in advance in the UK, so that travellers take one with them and self-administer it before the return journey. They must meet the standards laid out by the UK government - check the official guidance here.

Do I need a test on arrival to the UK?

Yes, although the number of tests you need will depend on the country or countries you’ve travelled from, and your vaccination status.

If you’ve been to a green list country, you’ll need to take one PCR test within two days of arriving back in the UK.

If you’ve been to an amber country, you’ll need to have pre-booked a package of two PCR tests, to be taken on days two and eight upon your return. Returning travellers must quarantine for 10 days at home, but can also opt to pay for an additional test on day five in order to end self-isolation early (should the result be negative, of course). However, from 19 July, fully vaccinated UK residents and those under 18 can swerve quarantine when returning from an amber list country. They face the same restrictions as green list travellers, and must simply take a PCR test on day 0, 1 or 2 of their arrival to the UK.

Those travelling from red countries must have pre-booked a mandatory 11-night quarantine hotel package, which will include two PCR tests, taken on day two and day eight.

How much will all these tests cost and where do I get one?

The cost of private testing varies wildly in the UK, but prices are starting to drop. The average cost of a PCR test is £120, but tour operators and airlines are partnering with labs to offer customers cut-price rates – for example, Tui’s cheapest “green list” package currently costs £20.

Prices will depend on what type of test it is, and also whether it’s administered professionally or is an at-home kit (the latter is usually much cheaper).

For returning to the UK, travellers should ensure they use a testing facility that’s on the government’s list of providers that meet the minimum requirements: find out more here.

Click here for a round-up of testing providers offering cheaper rates.