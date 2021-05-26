“Should we go for a family celebration to Ibiza this weekend?” The urgent question from Judith was one of many received in the inaugural “Spain: Ask Me Anything” session for The Independent – and answered with aplomb by journalist Graham Keeley.

Our man on the playa, the plaza and the sierra has reported from Spain for the past 16 years.

The timing was critical: Spain has this week opened up to British holidaymakers, though it remains on the UK “amber list” – meaning that multiple PCR tests and quarantine are required on return. And last week the UK government opened up travel to Spain and other amber destinations. Or did it?

“The group is split as to whether or not it’s a good idea to go, thanks to the government’s super-confusing messaging,” said Judith. “Would you personally feel safe travelling there?”

Graham gave all the background on the Balearics, which I handled the legal situation in the UK.

What is life like in Spain? Graham explained that masks are still essential in many settings, including out of doors, with police checks and €100 fines. But in locations with low rates of infection, regional governments are looking at easing requirements.

Other prospective travellers wanted to know what happens if Spain makes the green list while you are there, and the position for people who unfortunately test positive for coronavirus while abroad?

There were highly specific requests for advice on accommodation for the Camino de Santiago pilgrimage trail, and information on crossing from Gibraltar (currently green list) into Spain (amber).

