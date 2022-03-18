Last Covid travel rules dropped in UK

The UK’s passenger locator form (PLF) and all remaining travel testing rules have ended in the UK.

As of 4am on Friday, visitors to the UK will no longer need to complete the complex and lengthy online form, or take any Covid tests before or after their journey - regardless of vaccination status.

The move was announced by transport secretary Grant Shapps on Monday, who told press: “You can travel just like the good old days”.

“All remaining Covid travel measures, including the passenger locator form and tests for all arrivals, will be stood down for travel to the UK from 4am on 18 March. These changes are possible due to our vaccine rollout and mean greater freedom in time for Easter,” wrote Mr Shapps on Twitter.

Previously, unvaccinated travellers had needed to take a pre-travel antigen test and a post-arrival “day two” test on return to the UK, with all visitors required to fill in the PLF.

This morning marks the first time since spring 2020 that UK travellers have been able to enjoy completely frictionless travel - back to the UK, at least.

Many countries have retained testing and health-tracking forms, meaning you’re likely to have some admin and testing requirements for your outbound journey.

That said, countries such as Ireland, Norway and Iceland have all dropped the remainder of their Covid-related travel rules, including testing and entry forms.

Industry leaders, many of whom had lobbied for an end to the “obstacle” of the PLF, welcomed the change.

Airlines UK boss Tim Alderslade said: “Today’s announcement sends a clear message to the world: the UK travel sector is back.

“With travellers returning to the UK no longer burdened by unnecessary forms and testing requirements, we can now look forward to the return to pre-Covid normality throughout the travel experience.”