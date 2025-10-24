Rail line to reopen in Oxford as part of ‘Europe’s Silicon Valley’ project

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An Oxford railway line is set to reopen for the first time since 1963 as the government advances plans to create Europe’s answer to Silicon Valley.

The Cowley Branch Line will welcome passengers after over 60 years of closure as part of a wider government project to create the Oxford to Cambridge corridor, a major innovation hub similar to that of Silicon Valley in California.

Oxford and Cambridge are known globally for their historic, prestigious universities with a reputation for academic excellence and having notable alumni, such as Stephen Hawking and Isaac Newton.

Now, the government hopes to build on this reputation by investing in a corridor between the two cities.

As part of the railway renewal, two brand-new stations at Oxford Cowley and Oxford Littlemore will be opened, which will also connect some of the city’s major innovation areas, such as the Business Park and the Science Park.

One such facility in the Science Park is the world-leading research centre, the Ellison Institute of Technology. The institute announced a £10bn expansion of its Oxford base over the next decade, which will create 7,000 jobs and hopes to put Oxford at the forefront of global scientific research.

The project, including the reopening of the Cowley Branch, is also touted to have a positive impact on local residents.

Network Rail said the reopening of the line will mean faster, greener travel options for thousands of residents and workers across Oxford.

Oxford City Council added that the new line and stations could connect local communities around Oxford to the city centre in under 10 minutes, as well as run services to London and beyond.

The line, which currently operates for freight, will undergo a range of upgrades ahead of opening up to passengers. It is predicted that if all goes to plan, the line could be reopened by 2029.

The government said the reopening of Cowley Branch builds on its commitment to deliver East West Rail, a scheme to re-establish a strong rail link between Cambridge and Oxford.

The reopening of the Cowley Branch is part of a half-billion-pound investment package that was announced on Thursday by Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves.

Ms Reeves said: “Oxford and Cambridge are home to two of the best universities in the world, two of the most intensive innovation clusters in the world, and the area is a hub for globally renowned science and technology.

“Yet thanks to years of underinvestment, they still lack the public transport, affordable housing, and infrastructure they need. That changes under this government.

“We have massive ambitions for the Oxford-Cambridge corridor, that’s why we’re reopening the Cowley Branch railway 60 years after it closed, why we’re building more affordable housing and investing in business, and how we’ve been able to unlock £10 billion in private investment.”

As part of the investment, the government is also kickstarting development with more affordable housing, infrastructure and business expansion in Cambridge.

