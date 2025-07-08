The tiny Swiss village struggling with its new Netflix fame

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A picturesque Swiss village has begun charging tourists to access a lakeside dock made famous by the hit South Korean Netflix series "Crash Landing On You", capitalising on its newfound popularity. Iseltwald, home to just 406 inhabitants, now requires visitors to pay 5 Swiss francs (£4.40) via a turnstile to reach the spot, often for souvenir photos.

Local leaders and tourism officials insist the villagers are not getting rich from the influx. However, the scheme has proven lucrative, with entries in 2024 bringing in nearly 245,000 francs (£215,000). An additional 58,000 francs (£51,000) was collected from a one-franc public toilet, according to village clerk Gabriela Blatter.

Proceeds have gone mostly to garbage disposal, restroom cleaning, additional work hours and custodial staff hires, she said.

Titia Weiland, manager of the Bönigen-Iseltwald Tourism agency, said the funds go right back to village upkeep: “It’s not correct to read it as ‘the community gets rich’,” alluding to some comments along those lines in the media and online.

open image in gallery Korean visitors pay 5 Swiss Francs to get on the pier at Lake Brienz in Iseltwald, Switzerland, Sunday, May 21, 2023 ( Keystone )

The village, situated along a small peninsula that juts out into Lake Brienz, features majestic views of Alpine peaks over the water.

An episode in early 2020 of the cross-border Korean love story spotlighted the dock as a romantic getaway. That sparked online hype among fans of the series across Asia and beyond, which hasn’t let up, fueling the rush of tourism to Iseltwald.

A map of Iseltwald:

The continued influx has exposed growing pains for the Swiss village, like those faced by other tourist hotspots that get too much of a good thing.

Part of the problem is infrastructure: Iseltwald has three hotels and four restaurants, not enough for about 1,000 visitors who arrive by tour bus, public bus and car each day on average, according to Blatter. The village is revamping a parking lot to help cope with the strain, and the only village store now operates 7 days a week. Previously, it was open Monday to Friday.

open image in gallery Korean visitors get on the pier at Lake Brienz after paying 5 Swiss Francs in Iseltwald, Switzerland, Sunday, May 21, 2023 ( Keystone )

“There were always tourists in Iseltwald. We are happy with them. The problem is that the tourists don’t understand what’s private and what’s public," Blatter said, adding that some traipse through private yards and gardens. “They go everywhere.”

For months, fans of the series could visit the dock for free until the turnstile was put up in 2023 to help offset costs incurred by the local government.

Not long ago, Weiland said, “we were wishing for more tourists in Iseltwald: In some ways, we are thankful ... but it can be extreme.” Villagers who hosted the crews for on-site filming at the dock had no idea the series would become such a runaway success, she said.

The village has a website devoted to the “filming location" of the series that lists transportation options and entreats visitors to respect the dock, refrain from littering, and consider the “quiet atmosphere of this authentic Swiss village” by keeping noise down and avoiding private property.

“Enjoy your stay in beautiful Iseltwald and take with you memories to your home country!” the site says.