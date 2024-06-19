Jump to content

Long delays after major rail route blocked by chemical spillage on track

The incident occurred on the West Coast Main Line at Crewe early on Wednesday

Neil Lancefield
Wednesday 19 June 2024 09:55
Avanti West Coast Pendolino Passenger Train at Crewe Railway Station
Avanti West Coast Pendolino Passenger Train at Crewe Railway Station (Getty Images)

A major train route was closed due to a chemical spillage.

National Rail Enquiries said the incident near Crewe, which is a key station on the West Coast Main Line, was reported at 5.51am on Wednesday.

The six affected operators were Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, East Midlands Railway, London Northwestern Railway, Northern and Transport for Wales.

London Northwestern Railway told passengers that “due to a chemical spillage near Crewe”, lines were blocked and some services were subject to delay or cancellation.

At 7.34am, National Rail Enquiries said lines had reopened following a safety inspection of the track at Crewe.

Network Rail has been approached for comment.

