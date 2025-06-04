Amazon itineraries have been revealed for CroisiEurope’s new luxury river cruise ship
CroisiEurope is set to debut river cruises in the Amazon – here’s where the cruise line will sail
Canoe trips along the Amazon and meetings with indigenous communities are among the experiences that cruise line CroisiEurope is set to offer as the brand prepares to debut on the world’s longest river in 2027.
The European river cruise will debut RV Brasilian Dream in 2027 with three 11-day itineraries to choose from –The Amazon & Rio Negro round trip from Manaus, The Amazon & Rio Tapajos between Manaus and Santarém, and Cruise Along the Amazon Between Brazil & Colombia, which sails between Manaus and Tabatinga.
From January to June, cruise passengers will be able to explore the flooded forest by canoe, getting up close to river dolphins and aquatic birds. Between July and December, itineraries will focus on the region’s white sandy beaches and abundant wildlife along the riverbanks.
Highlights of the cruises will include visits to major parks and UNESCO-type protected areas, while passengers will be able to observe wildlife in dinghies and from dugout canoes.
There will also be meetings with indigenous communities, evening excursions and visits to villages on stilts along the riverbank, plus the chance to learn about local crafts, plants and produce and a variety of on-board lectures.
Further details, including dates, prices and when bookings will open will be announced at the beginning of July 2025.
The cruises will take place on the new 32-guest RV Brasilian Dream, a four-deck ship inspired by Amazonian culture. Accommodation includes 16 suites with private balconies, including two presidential suites suspended between the sky and water. There will also be a gourmet restaurant serving Brazilian-inspired dishes, a spa, fitness room, sun deck and a conference room.
As part of its commitment to protecting and preserving the Amazon, CroisiEurope said it is implementing the latest eco innovations, including engines that meet the strictest environmental standards, an advanced wastewater treatment system and solar panels that will allow the ship to shut down its generators at night and operate on batteries.
Other brands that sail the Amazon River include Avalon Waterways, Holland America Line, Seabourn and Viking.
