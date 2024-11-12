Top cruise brands named at the Wave Awards – here are the winners

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Royal Caribbean, Cunard and Explora Journeys were among the big winners last night as the great and the good of the cruise industry were honoured at the Wave Awards.

Described as the Oscars for the sector, the annual event – yesterday marking its tenth anniversary – honours cruise brands and their ships as well as travel agents who help promote and sell sailings.

The event, organised by Real Response Media, publisher of trade titles World of Cruising and Cruise Trade News, was held at The Dorchester in London and The Independent was a media sponsor.

Judges from across the cruise industry analysed entries and compiled a shortlist for 41 awards that were voted on by the public in recent months.

Comedian and broadcaster Sue Perkins handed out the gongs, with entertainment provided by Cunard that included violinist Lizzie Ball and singer WestTosh Wanogho -Maud.

Royal Caribbean swept the board when it came to accolades, winning the coveted Grand Prix award after picking up trophies for Best Accommodation, Best Family Cruise Line and Best for Accessibility.

Explora Journeys did the double, collecting awards for Best for Wellbeing and the Best Luxury Ocean Cruise Line, while its sister brand MSC Cruises was named the Favourite Ocean Cruise Line.

Viking won the Favourite River Cruise Line award and Unforgettable Croatia got the gong for Best Specialist Cruise Line.

Cunard was named Best for Enrichment and the Best New Ship Launch for Queen Anne, which had its maiden voyage in June.

Tom Mahoney, director of UK sales at Cunard, said: “We are incredibly proud to have won Best New Ship Launch and Best for Enrichment at this year’s Wave Awards. It’s a real testament to the dedication and collaborative efforts of both our on board teams and colleagues at Cunard.

“The launch of Queen Anne in May, our newest ship in 14 years, was a moment that will go down in maritime history and it’s very humbling for this milestone to be recognised by our peers in the cruise industry.”

Marella Cruises was named Best for Entertainment and Havila Voyages the Best for Cuisine.

Riviera Travel received a trio of awards including Best River Cruise Line, as well as best for excursions and solo travellers.

Adults-only brand Virgin Voyages received the award for the Best Value-for-Money Cruise line, while Windstar was named the Best Premium Cruise line.

Beyond the cruise brands, Norway was named the Favourite Cruise Destination and Jenni Fielding – also known as Cruise Mummy – was voted Favourite Cruise Travel Influencer.

She said: “It is always surprise to win something like this. The Wave Awards is such a fantastic event and I always have a brilliant time. I’m truly honoured to be here. The thing I love most about this award is that it is voted on by the public and I’m so thankful for anyone who engages with my content, follows my journey and voted for me.”

Chris Pitchford, chief executive of Real Response Media, added: “Every year the Wave Awards gets bigger and better and this – our special 10th anniversary – was our best awards yet. It was an amazing evening and we are so proud to host the biggest awards dedicated to the cruise industry.

“The scale of public voting and the calibre of judges for the trade section make winning a Wave Award a real accolade and something to be very proud of.

“Congratulations to all those who won on the night, and indeed all who were shortlisted as competition was stiff. Also, a huge thank you to all our sponsors and partners for helping make the 2024 Wave Awards such a success.”