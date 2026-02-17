Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You’ve just returned home after a dreamy cruise vacation on glistening blue waters with nothing but sunshine — but it’s been a day or two back on land and you can still feel the ship moving.

Then, you return to work and have trouble concentrating on even the simplest task all while feeling the motion of the ocean in your head.

It’s not just wishful thinking about being back on vacation or even the post-trip blues — it may actually be a medical condition.

Mal de Débarquement Syndrome, also known as Disembarkment Syndrome, affects the body’s balance system. Translating directly to “sickness upon disembarking,” research per the MdDS Foundation — founded in 2007 to find a cure — suggests that the central vestibular disorder often occurs after a cruise vacation or flight when the brain struggles to re-adjust to a stable environment following exposure to passive motion.

The disorder can cause the sensation of rocking or swaying, brain fog, confusion, unsteadiness, anxiety, and depression, per the MdDS Foundation. Symptoms may last for weeks, months, or even years, as some cruise passengers have reported, and tend to worsen upon sitting, standing, or lying down — creating a frustrating reality for many.

Some cruise ship passengers may struggle with dizziness after their trip ( AFP/Getty )

It’s important to note that the syndrome differs from a case of “sea legs” (transient postural instability), which typically resolves within a matter of hours or days.

If symptoms last longer than 30 days, a visit to a doctor may be needed to receive a Mal de Débarquement Syndrome diagnosis. The foundation advises that specialists — including an otolaryngologists, ENTs and neurologists — can typically provide a diagnosis, though a primacy care physician may also be able to do so.

Unfortunately, there isn’t a singular test that can properly diagnose the syndrome, nor is there a cure. However, doctors are able to issue a diagnosis through patient history and ruling out other possible disorders through testing.

Currently, there is no treatment, though the MdDS Foundation reports that options are being investigated. Some cruise passengers have reported taking motion sickness medicine to treat symptoms, though the Cleveland Clinic suggests doing so won’t actually help.

Most cases occur in women between the ages of 30–60, the foundation reports, adding that there is a greater chance for recurring symptoms after an initial bout.

If symptoms persist, it’s important to consult with a doctor to ensure a prompt diagnosis and treatment plan.