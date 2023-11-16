Rescue underway for man believed to have fallen overboard from cruise ship

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Coast guards have been searching for a man who is believed to have fallen overboard from a cruise ship.

The missing 30-year-old is a crew member on MSC Seascape, a 5,000-capacity ship operated by MSC Cruises.

He was seen falling from a height of approximately 32 feet into the Atlantic Ocean north of Aguadilla, a city in Puerto Rico, according to the US Coast Guard. The vessel was on its way to Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic

“The cruise ship reported throwing a lifeline and three life rings with the cruise ship’s name on them and launched the cruise ship rescue boat to search. Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard MH-60T Jayhawk helicopter diverted the Coast Guard cutters Joseph Napier and Joseph Doyle to the scene,” the US Coast Guard said.

“Once on scene, the Coast Guard aircrew commenced searching and deployed a self-locating datum marker buoy that measures sea currents to assist with the search. Shortly thereafter the Coast Guard cutters arrived on-scene.”

Emergency service personnel were able to find the three life rings in the search area but have not located the man, who was said to be wearing a white shirt and red shorts.

MSC Seascape continued its sailing to the Dominican Republic after being released from the search.

The Independent has contacted the cruise operator for further information.

Last month, a passenger was rescued after falling overboard on a Royal Caribbean cruise shortly after the ship left Barcelona.

The incident occurred aboard Symphony of the Seas on 29 October; the guest was found and rescued after the ship turned around.

Data from the Cruise Lines International Association shows that, on average, 19 people per year fell overboard in the years between 2009 and 2019. Of a total 212 incidents throughout that period, only 48 passengers – a total of 28.2 per cent – were rescued.