Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Passengers calling a residential cruise ship home have been stranded on the vessel in Northern Ireland for three months after their round the world voyage was plagued with delays.

Those onboard Villa Vie Residences’ Odyssey have spent their summer docked in Belfast after repair work required to the rudders and gearbox prevented the ocean liner from leaving the cruise terminal.

The ship was scheduled to depart the Northern Ireland capital for the first leg of the three-and-a-half-year cruise on 30 May.

Its inaugural journey was due to visit all seven continents, with stops at more than 425 ports in 147 countries.

The ship, built in 1993, has sailed for several different cruise lines, including Cunard (as Crown Dynasty) and, most recently, Fred Olsen Cruise Lines as Braemar.

Passengers could purchase their cabins outright for the multiyear float for prices between $99,999 (£75,600) and $899,000 (£680,000) rather than paying a daily rate.

Cabins on the round the world cruise sold from $99,999 (£75,600) ( Villa Vie Residences )

While those already in Belfast can spend time in their cabins during the day to make the most of the onboard entertainment – including access to a swimming pool, theatre, gym and restaurants – they must disembark the ship for shuttle buses to provided hotels each evening.

Some travellers, including Angela and Stephen Theriac, have spent their time travelling Europe with trips to destinations such as Spain and Greenland while stationed in Belfast.

The couple told the BBC their extended stay in Northern Ireland is “all part of the adventure” and said they are passing the time by sampling local cuisine and pints of Guinness in Belfast’s pubs.

Similarly, Lanette Canen and Johan Bodin are documenting their lengthy stay in Belfast on their ‘Living Life on a Cruise’ YouTube page with tours and ship walk-throughs and say they plan to live in their cabin for “at least 15 years”.

However, Florida native Holly Hennessy travelling with her cat Captain, an experienced “cruising kitty”, cannot leave the city for sunnier shores with her feline while she waits for the ship to be fixed.

CEO of Villa Vie Residences Mike Petterson predicts the ship will set sail by the end of next week if sea trials are successful.

“When you’re the first at doing something, you will run into hiccups, but we’re definitely getting there, and although we are late, we will launch,” he said.

For more travel news and advice, listen to Simon Calder’s podcast