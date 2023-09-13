Luxury cruise passengers stuck in Arctic after ship runs aground

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 200 passengers onboard a luxury cruise liner are stranded in the Arctic after their ship ran aground.

Aurora Expeditions’ 104-metre-long Ocean Explorer vessel became stuck in the remote area of Greenland on Monday (11 September) afternoon, with the earliest rescue not possible until Friday (15 September).

“On Monday afternoon West Greenlandic time, the Arctic Command received a message that the cruise ship Ocean Explorer was grounded in the Alpefjord in Northeast Greenland, and that the ship is not immediately able to be freed by its own help,” Denmark’s Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said in a statement.

There are currently 206 passengers onboard.

The Ocean Explorer has not been able to free itself (Air Force/Arctic Command)

“The nearest help is far away,” said Brian Jensen, the head of operations for the JAC, calling the situation “worrisome”.

“Our units are far away, and the weather can be very unfavorable,” he said. “However, in this specific situation, we do not see any immediate danger to human life or the environment, which is reassuring.”

He added: “Of course, we are following the situation closely and take this incident very seriously.”

The closest ship able to perform a rescue, the inspection vessel Knud Rasmussen, is approximately 1,200 nautical miles away, and the earliest it could get to the Ocean Explorer is Friday morning, according to the JAC.

“We are actively engaged in efforts to free the MV Ocean Explorer, from its grounding,” an Aurora Expeditions spokesperson said. “Our foremost commitment is to ensure the vessel’s recovery without compromising safety.”

They confirmed all passengers are currently safe and well.

A military flight over the ship has found the hull intact, Bloomberg reported.

The JAC has asked another nearby cruise ship to stay in the vicinity in case the situation changes.

Mr Jensen ran through the rescue scenarios: “They can either try to get out on their own when the tide becomes high, they can get help from a nearby cruise ship, they can get assistance from Knud Rasmussen, or they can get help of one of our collaborators.”

However, in a subsequent statement, the JAC said: “Arctic Command has been in contact with the cruise ship Ocean Explorer, which has stated that they are still grounded in the National Park. This means that the tide, which came during the day local time, did not provide the desired help to sail on.”

The vessel’s captain reportedly waited for the high tide at midnight to help the ship float but the mixture of sediment, sand and silt left by a nearby glacier made it difficult to break.

The ship waited for the next high tide but that attempt was rendered unsuccessful on Tuesday.

The JAC added: “There is still no report that human life or the environment is in acute danger.”

Completed in 2021, the Ocean Explorer can accommodate up to 134 passengers and offers trips to “some of the most wild and remote destinations on the planet”, Aurora Expeditions says on its website.