New $40,000 round-the-world cruise to stop off in 37 countries over 155 days

For those keen to escape the UK for five months, tickets for a round-the-world cruise are about to go on sale.

The 155-night World Voyage, calling in at 37 countries, will be operated by Azamara in 2025 following its sell-out 2024 offering.

It doesn’t come cheap, with prices starting at $39,999 (£34,987) per person - which works out as $258 (£226) per day - but the price does cover $4,000 in onboard credit, an additional $3,000 for shore excursions, roundtrip business class air travel, a premium beverage package for two, weekly laundry service and 13 complimentary “land events”. These include an evening in Benoa, Bali, where local performers will display traditional forms of dance.

The sailing will set off from San Diego, California, following an opening gala, and finish up in Southampton in the UK.

Priority booking is being given to trade partners, loyalty guests and past and current world-cruisers, with the general public able to reserve a spot on board from 10 November.

The cruise line’s latest ship, Azamara Onward, has capacity for some 702 guests when rooms are at double occupancy.

“We are thrilled to have our second world cruise aboard Azamara Onward,” said Carol Cabezas, President of Azamara.

“With 60 per cent of ports on this sailing being different from those on our 2024 world voyage, this itinerary was carefully curated to give even the most well-traveled guests a new perspective on the world.

“Our 2025 world cruise invites travellers to not only see the world, but also take their time in each destination and make memories that will last long after the journey has ended.”

The itinerary, which includes 15 overnights and 31 late stays in port, giving guests more time to explore certain destinations, will call at Honolulu, Hawaii, Samoa and Tonga, Sydney, Australia, Stewart Island, New Zealand, Bangkok, Thailand, and Semarang, Indonesia, among others.

It’s not the first case of cruisers setting sail for lengthy stretches of time.

In May 2022, a cruise-loving couple told reporters they had decided to live on ships full-time following their retirement, after working out that it made more financial sense to do so than to keep a house on land.

Angelyn and Richard Burk, from Seattle, had taken one or two cruises a year prior to their retirement in spring 2021, when they made the decision to sell their house and live full-time on a series of cruises.

Ms Burk, a former accountant, worked out that they could sell their house, retire early and live on a series of ships - with the lifestyle working out at around £35 per day.

“We really enjoy cruising and being able to visit different parts of the world without hopping on an aeroplane,” she told Australian news website 7Life.