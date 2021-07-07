Cruise ship sails into port after crew members infected with Covid

A cruise ship has sailed into port after a number of crew members tested positive for Covid-19, just weeks before departing on its first voyage as restrictions are lifted.

The Queen Elizabeth ship, owned by cruise line Cunard, said it had “detected a small number” of infections among crew members.

Cruising got a tentative go-ahead from England from 17 May, following a widespread ban in March 2020.

Various restrictions are in place: ship capacity is limited to 1,000 passengers, and all must be residents of the British Isles.

At present, all UK cruise lines are operating “staycation cruises” around Britain. Many cruise lines, including Saga, Royal Caribbean and Crystal Cruises, have said they will only accept fully vaccinated passengers.

The Cunard liner, which was carrying no paying guests, sailed into the Queen Elizabeth II cruise terminal at Southampton docks this morning.

The 946ft liner’s first voyage is scheduled for 19 July, when she will embark on a four-night journey to Cornwall, taking in Land's End, Lundy Island and the Jurassic Coast.

A Cunard spokeswoman said: “We have detected a small number of Covid-19 cases amongst crew members joining Queen Elizabeth.

“Working with Southampton Port Health we have taken steps to successfully contain the situation and one of these actions has been to limit new crew joining the ship.

“We immediately put in place our approved isolation protocols and followed up with close contacts on the ship.

“We have comprehensive health and wellbeing procedures in place to protect all on board, which have been developed with guidance from our global medical, public health and industry experts and in close coordination with Government departments.

“The ship has no guests on board and is not due to sail until 19 July.”

Additional reporting by agencies