Fire breaks out on cruise ship carrying more than 200 people

A fire has broken out on board a cruise ship carrying more than 200 people, with one crew member rushed to hospital with burn injuries.

Ocean Navigator, operated by American Queen Voyages, was docked in Portland, in the US state of Maine, when the fire occurred. A statement from the US Coast Guard said that the blaze began “in the engine room on a generator” and the cause is being investigated.

The crew member suffering from burns was treated at the scene before being transported to a nearby medical centre. His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening, reports CBS News.

While there were 128 passengers sailing on the ship as part of the itinerary, most of them were ashore sightseeing when the incident occurred. Ocean Navigator was also sailing with 82 crew members.

Portland Fire Department crews arrived on the scene shortly before 7.30am after it received reports of an explosion in the Ocean Navigator vessel’s engine room, reports USA Today.

“Crews worked quickly to treat and transport one crew member with serious injuries to a local hospital. Additional crews were simultaneously able to stabilise the engine room issue and remained on scene to assist with extensive ventilation efforts and complete overhaul to prevent any further issues,” a spokesperson for the city’s fire service said.

Ocean Navigator’s current voyage began in Montreal, Canada, on 10 October, according to CruiseMapper ship tracker, and Portland was the penultimate stop before it ended its journey in Boston. The ship was built in 2001 and refurbished in 2019.

The Independent has contacted American Queen Voyages for comment.

A spokesperson for the cruise line told Fox News: “Ocean Navigator suffered a generator fire this morning while in Portland, ME. No passengers were injured and thanks to the quick action of our crew, everyone has been safely evacuated off of the vessel.

“One crew member has been injured and is receiving care at a local hospital for his non-life threatening injuries. The fire has been contained and we are working alongside the local fire department to assess the damage. Guests are being housed at a local hotel.”