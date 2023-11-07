Storm injures 100 cruise ship passengers in Bay of Biscay

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

One hundred passengers suffered injuries on board a cruise ship after it was caught in a storm off western coast of France.

Spirit of Discovery returned to the UK last night (6 November), cutting short its itinerary after being unable to cross the Bay of Biscay.

The majority of the injuries were minor, the cruise line confirmed but said that with five individuals needed treatment for more serious injuries in our medical facilities onboard.

There were around 1,000 passengers sailing at the time of the incident, and they disembarked in Portsmouth this morning.

The ship, which has been sailing since 2019, veered to one side as the propulsion safety system was activated when after the vessel found it itself in poor weather.

Were you, or anyone you know, on board Spirit of Discovery? Email alexander.ross@independent.co.uk

After departing the UK for the Canary Islands on 24 October, the first 10 days of the 14-day holiday went as planned, but the final stop in Las Palmas was dropped when a storm was forecast.

A course was plotted to the port in A Coruna, in northwest Spain, but adverse weather forced it to close – with crew deciding to head back to the UK early. It was here, while in an area known for rough seas, that the injuries occurred.

A spokesperson for Saga Cruises said: “Spirit of Discovery was sadly caught in the challenging weather conditions this weekend, as she started her return to the UK. The ship remained safe at all times, but due to the impact of the storm some guests sustained injuries.

“All were treated immediately by onboard medical staff. While the weather is clearly beyond our control, we want to offer our sincere apologies to all those affected who are now safely back, having sailed home in calmer seas.”

