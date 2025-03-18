First look at Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth after multi-million pound makeover
The iconic ship is ready for new sailings after a major revamp
Cunard has unveiled a new look for its Queen Elizabeth cruise ship ahead of her inaugural Alaska voyages from Seattle and debut season in Miami.
The luxurious 2,000-capacity ship has completed a three-week makeover at Seatrium’s Admiralty Yard in Singapore.
Cabins, common areas and outdoor decks have all been refurbished, with some inspiration taken from its newest ship Queen Anne.
It comes ahead of Queen Elizabeth’s debut Alaska season, departing 12 June, and her inaugural Caribbean voyage from Miami on 16 October.
Katie McAlister, president of Cunard, said: “As Queen Elizabeth begins this exciting new chapter, we are delighted to offer guests an even more refined experience on board, with beautifully updated spaces that combine classic Cunard style with modern comfort.
“With a full season based in Miami for the first time, more guests from the US and around the world can now experience the Caribbean with Cunard’s unique sense of luxury. The region remains a favourite for travellers on both sides of the Atlantic, and we can’t wait to welcome guests on board.”
It is the first major refit of the ship since it was launched in 2010.
Here is what passengers can expect from the revamped Queen Elizabeth cruise ship.
Signature spaces
Cunard’s best-known onboard spaces including the Commodore Club, Queens Room, Garden Lounge and The Pavilion have been given a new look.
Passengers will find a new dance floor and furniture in the Queens Room, where they can enjoy live music, ballroom dancing and Cunard’s famous afternoon tea.
Cunard said it has taken inspiration from the Royal Palace’s heritage of planting mulberry trees since King James I, with its new carpet pattern replicating a lush garden shrubbery.
New softer furniture, fixtures and fittings have also been added to the Commodore Club.
Outside decks
The outdoor decks of Queen Elizabeth have been revamped to give passengers better opportunities to admire majestic Alaskan glaciers or gorgeous Caribbean vistas including more sun shades on the aft deck to accommodate warmer weather.
Cabins
Cabin upgrades include new mattresses and soft furnishings and balcony furniture as well as USB ports.
The decor and furniture for Grill Suite passengers has also been upgraded in the rooms and on the dedicated terrace.
Wellness
Cunard is bringing The Pavilion Wellness Café, which debuted last year on Queen Anne, to Queen Elizabeth.
This wellness-focused venue will serve breakfast, lunch and daytime dining with a menu celebrating plant-based cuisine alongside sustainably sourced meat, fish and dairy.
Passengers can also enjoy the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea programme, first seen on Queen Anne, which includes three days of spa treatments, products and wellness sessions.
