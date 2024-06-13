Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

As the main summer holiday season begins, the eastern Mediterranean is experiencing extreme temperatures – together with the outbreak of wildfires in western Cyprus.

High temperatures, typically reaching 43C in Cyprus, are expected to continue through the weekend.

Firefighters are struggling to respond to a blaze near the popular resort of Paphos, with high winds and tough terrain making the fire difficult to control. Specialist teams have flown in from Greece and Jordan.

Some inland villages have been evacuated and roads closed, with concern that smoke could disrupt Paphos airport – though this has not happened so far.

Further east, the Greek mainland and islands are once again experiencing extreme heat, with particular concern about the effects of high temperatures on vulnerable local residents and travellers.

Last July, around 20,000 holidaymakers were evacuated from Rhodes due to severe wildfires.

These are the key questions and answers.

What is happening?

The Department of Meteorology in Cyprus issued an “extreme maximum temperature warning” on the afternoon of Thursday 13 June 2024. It warns that the inland maximum temperature is expected to rise to around 43C, with a temperature of 34C over even the highest mountains.

On Friday 14 June an orange weather warning is in place from 11am to 5pm, with higher peaks expected up to 44C.

The Greek Met Office has also issued an emergency weather bulletin, warning of temperatures of up to 43C in the eastern Peloponnese and up to 42C in Crete and the Dodecanese islands. Athens could reach 42C.

Is it safe to go to the region?

For most travellers who take steps to stay in the shade, avoid direct sunshine during the day, and maintain hydration, there is no particular reason not to travel.

The UK government highlights travellers who are particularly vulnerable:

older people aged over 65 years

people with underlying health conditions, particularly heart problems, breathing problems, dementia, diabetes, kidney disease, Parkinson’s disease or mobility problems

people who are already ill and dehydrated (for example from stomach ailments)

Any Foreign Office warnings?

On Cyprus, the Foreign Office says: “Wildfires are dangerous and unpredictable. Take care when visiting or driving through woodland areas.”

For Greece, the official advice is: “Be cautious if you are in or near an area affected by wildfires. You should:

follow the guidance of the emergency services

call the Greek Emergency Services on 112 if you are in immediate danger

contact your airline or travel operator who can assist you with return travel to the UK”

Does that mean holidaymakers are being evacuated?

No. Exactly the opposite. At Heraklion, the main airport of Crete, dozens of planes have arrived on schedule from the UK and other western European nations on Thursday.

The Thursday wave of flights from across the UK arrived at Paphos airport as normal. The visitors will certainly feel the heat when they step off the aircraft, but there is no disruption at present. Roads to all the key resort locations remain open.

Surely parts of Cyprus are off limits?

Yes, but it is unlikely that tourists will be directly affected by the closures.

I am anxious about travelling to the region. Can I cancel without penalty?

Probably not. Under the Package Travel Regulations, holidaymakers can cancel for a refund “if unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances occur at the place of destination or its immediate vicinity which significantly affect the performance of the package or the carriage of passengers to the destination”.

The high temperatures and localised wildfires do not (yet) constitute “unavoidable and extraordinary circumstances” that could affect holidays.

Usual terms will apply: for imminent departures, cancellations are likely to result in the loss of the total cost of the holiday. It can, though, be transferred to other people for a nominal fee.

Holiday companies may also be prepared to show some flexibility, with the option to switch to destinations where they have spare capacity.

Will travel insurance help?

Possibly, if you have declared a pre-existing medical condition that would clearly be exacerbated by the unusually hot weather.

Would you travel to the region?

Yes, if I had a booking – though I prefer to visit the eastern Mediterranean in April, May, September and October.