Peak District and North Coast 500 among Britons’ most desired destinations

Britons have revealed what they think are the top experiences everyone in the UK should have before they turn 40.

They included a night under Northumberland’s International Dark Sky Park, a road trip along Scotland’s North Coast 500 and a visit to Birmingham’s Balti Triangle.

Climbing the basalt steps of the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland, a trip to the Cornish Isles of Scilly and watching the headliner at Glastonbury festival in Somerset also appeared on the must-do list.

Other experiences included walking round the picturesque village of Portmeirion, Wales, and visiting Devon and Dorset’s stunning Jurassic Coast to discover prehistoric fossils.

The list for travellers to vote on was compiled by a group of travel experts, including Cassam Looch, from Culture Trip, Pat Riddell, editor of National Geographic Traveller, Darren Burn, founder of OutOfOfficeCom and TravelGay.com, wellness travel coach Dr Noreen Nguru and travel journalist Lisa Francesca Nand.

The research of 2,000 adults aged between 18 and 40, commissioned by NatWest, also found 84 per cent had many places they were yet to explore in the UK. And 56 per cent were keen to rectify this before they turned 40.

Travel expert Lisa Francesca Nand said: “A life well lived is a life filled with experiences.

“Now more than ever, we’re all looking to invest in moments to create brilliant memories either solo or with friends and family, and travel is a key part of that – whether it’s getting back to nature, seeing amazing architecture, learning about new culture and history or just going on a fantastic road trip.”

The key motivation for wanting to travel the UK was that they simply enjoyed being outdoors (40 per cent).

Meanwhile, one-quarter wanted to explore destinations to tick them off their bucket list, and 22 per cent were keen on learning something new from their adventures.

But finances were a top barrier to making travel dreams a reality, with 34 per cent of adults saying cost was the key issue when choosing their travel experiences.

Others blamed a lack of transport (26 per cent), inconsistent weather (20 per cent) and being too busy (18 per cent).

As a result, one-quarter often ended up travelling abroad as it was more affordable, while 29 per cent thought it was more relaxing to leave the UK.

Despite the popularity of going abroad, 49 per cent would still consider booking a trip at home while saving money – with 53 per cent considering a staycation as good value.

It also emerged 53 per cent of those, polled via OnePoll, felt they had missed out on travel experiences due to financial problems.

Martin Wise, from NatWest, said: “We understand our customers are keen to make the most of this summer.

“The research shows many of us have yet to see what the UK truly has to offer, with finances being a key factor in how often they book a trip away and how far they are willing to travel.”

