Airline accused of letting emotional support dog die on flight

A passenger has accused Southwest Airlines of “letting” her dog die.

Identified as Courtney, the traveller was flying to Pennsylvania on 21 December with her three-year-old French bulldog Charlie when he started struggling to breathe.

The X-ray technician, who has been travelling around the US to see patients with Charlie as her emotional support animal, told TMZ she tried to let him out of his carrier but was told not to by a flight attendant.

The member of cabin crew allegedly refused, telling Courtney that they would have to turn the plane around if she didn’t comply.

Courtney has alleged that Southwest staff “let [Charlie] die” as a result.

She believes her beloved dog overheated and suffered heatstroke and seizure, although this has not been confirmed by a medical exam.

Courtney has instructed a lawyer, Evan Oshan, reports TMZ, who says she is suing the airline for the pain and suffering caused by Charlie’s demise and is demanding the flight attendant involved be fired.

A Southwest spokesperson said: “We are disheartened to learn about the passing of this customer’s pet and have been in contact with her to learn more.

“Tens of thousands of customers travel with cats and dogs every month on Southwest.

“While onboard the aircraft, pets must remain in their well-ventilated carriers at all times for the comfort and safety of fellow customers.”

The Independent has contacted Southwest for further comment.

It’s not the first time a French bulldog has died onboard a flight.

In September 2019, a dog died on a KLM flight when it allegedly overheated in the cargo hold.

Roger, a six-year-old black French bulldog, died of reported heat exhaustion and dehydration during the eight-hour flight from Amsterdam to Boston.

In March the same year, a purebred Central Asian Shepherd puppy, named Bear, was discovered dead in the cargo hold of a KLM plane when it touched down at LAX airport.