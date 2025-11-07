Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Over 200 flights faced significant delays at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi airport, one of the globe's busiest aviation hubs, on Friday, following a technical malfunction in its air traffic control messaging system.

The glitch, which held back dozens of departures by over 30 minutes, sparked concerns of cascading delays and wider logjams across other Indian airports.

Airline operations were notably impacted; IndiGo's shares fell 1.5 per cent after reporting disruptions, while SpiceJet and Air India also issued delay warnings.

The Airports Authority of India confirmed the issue lay with the Automatic Message Switching System, vital for generating flight plans.

It forced controllers to process flight plans manually and caused the extensive hold-ups.

The problem with the system started on Thursday evening local time, the source said.

Air India planes sit on the tarmac at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi Airport ( AFP via Getty Images )

"Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest," AAI said in a post on X.

The agency did not respond to additional requests for comment on what caused the malfunction.

Broadcaster CNN NEWS 18 reported that authorities were investigating if computer malware could be a cause.

The incident follows a ransomware attack that disrupted some of Europe's biggest airports, knocking out automated check-in systems and affecting flights in September.

The glitch delayed about 25 flight departures on Thursday and more than 175 on Friday at Delhi airport, the source said. Delhi airport handles 60-70 aircraft movements per hour.

Data from Flightradar24 showed the average departure delay was 55 minutes.

The malfunction also hit several international airlines, with an ITA Airways flight to Rome delayed by nearly two hours and a Virgin Atlantic flight to London by more than an hour. Flights scheduled to take off between 6am and 8am local time (12.30am-2.30am GMT) were the most affected.

Aircraft were still landing at the airport, but take-offs were disrupted, an airline source said.

Air Traffic Control has not yet told airlines when the issue would be resolved, the source added.

Delhi airport handled about 78 million passengers in 2024, making it the ninth busiest airport in the world, according to Airports Council International. The operator of the airport is majority owned by GMR Airports, while air traffic control is managed by the AAI.