A first-class passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight to Seattle was spotted behaving erratically and attacking a snack basket.

A passenger who claimed to have been on the flight, Delta Flight DL316 from Atlanta to Seattle on Friday, said they saw the man attempting to open one of the aircraft doors.

The passenger also said the man attacked a flight attendant and a snack basket before being restrained.

The plane was not diverted, the post said.

In a post on Reddit, the passenger said: “Just happened on my flight. The good news is that everyone in first class stood up to help stop the guy. He hit a flight attendant. He was restrained in tuff cuffs. I was unable to tell if he was drunk or it was a mental issue. Plane was not diverted.”

“Craziest thing that ever happened on a flight I was on,” the post added.

Matt James, who took part in “The Bachelor” Season 25, posted a video of the man on Instagram, claiming he was “trying to fight everyone” and “Had to be held down until we landed.”

Mr James said he jumped out of his seat in Delta’s Comfort+ cabin and offered his assistance.

The man was reportedly arrested in Seattle.

Delta Airlines confirmed the incident. In a statement, a spokesperson told The Independent: “I can confirm that there was an incident involving an unruly customer on DL316 last Friday.

“We have zero tolerance for unruly behavior on our aircraft, especially towards our people and customers.”

Seattle Police were contacted for comment.