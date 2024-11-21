Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Delta Air Lines is teaming up with Shake Shack to bring the chain’s beloved burgers to the skies.

Starting December 1, first-class passengers on flights out of Boston covering more than 900 miles will have the chance to enjoy a Shake Shack Cheeseburger as part of their meal, with plans to expand the offering to other US markets throughout 2025.

“A delicious cheeseburger is an iconic comfort food – our customers know that which is why burgers are one of the top-ordered menu items we offer,” Managing Director of Onboard Service Stephanie Laster said in a press release.

“We’re thrilled to elevate the offering with Shake Shack. However, our partnership goes beyond the burger. Shake Shack’s people-first culture and commitment to enriching their neighborhoods align perfectly with our own brand values of service excellence and helping the communities we serve.”

Passengers can pre-select their Shake Shack Cheeseburger meal up to 24 hours before departure via the Fly Delta app or through an email link sent seven days before their flight.

The Shake Shack Cheeseburger served onboard features a 100% Angus beef patty, melty cheese, and a toasted potato bun. For those who want the full Shack experience, toppings like tomato, lettuce, and Shake Shack’s famous ShackSauce are served on the side, allowing customers to personalise their burgers. The meal comes with chips, a Caesar salad, and a dark chocolate brownie inspired by Shake Shack’s dessert offerings.

Delta Air Lines will now be offering Shake Shack cheeseburgers to certain First Class passengers ( Delta )

“At Shake Shack, we’re always looking for new and innovative ways to meet our guests where they are, even at 35,000 feet,” President of Global Licensing at Shake Shack Michael Kark explained in the same press release. “Taking our beloved cheeseburger to new heights, Shake Shack is proud to partner with Delta as we elevate the in-flight dining and hospitality experience for travelers across the country.”

This collaboration builds on Delta’s relationship with Union Square Hospitality Group (USHG) and its founder, Danny Meyer, who founded Shake Shack. Meals from Union Square Events, USHG’s catering arm, are already available on select Delta flights out of John F Kennedy International Airport.

With the holidays approaching, Delta has also announced plans to refresh its seasonal wine program and introduce new snacks and meals crafted with award-winning chefs, enhancing the travel experience across all cabins.