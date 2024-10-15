Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



More than 200 Delta Air Lines flights out of Detroit Metropolitan Airport had their meal services cancelled after a routine inspection found a “food safety issue” in the catering facility.

Passengers flying in Delta One, the airline’s premium travel experience, or First Class on select coast-to-coast flights, as well as all passengers on international flights, usually receive a hot meal while onboard a Delta flight.

The decision to close the catering service on Friday (11 October) came after Delta was notified of a “food safety issue” following a routine inspection of the Detroit facility.

A Delta spokesperson told The Independent: “During a recent inspection at a DTW [Detroit Metropolitan Airport] kitchen, Delta’s catering partner was notified of a food safety issue within the facility.

“Delta and its catering partner immediately shut down hot food production and subsequently suspended all activity from the facility.

"Hot food and other onboard provisioning will be managed from other facilities.

"As safety is always our top priority, we will continue to take necessary precautions to ensure food safety, and we apologise to our impacted customers for any inconvenience to their travel experience," Delta added.

It is unclear what kind of food safety issue was uncovered in the catering facility as it is "yet to be officially determined” a Delta spokesperson added to Fox Business.

However, the airline said no employee or customer illnesses were reported and that it compensated its affected customers who did not receive a hot meal with travel vouchers or frequent flyer miles.

The catering shutdown comes months after a Delta flight that departed from Detroit was forced to make an emergency landing in New York after passengers were severed a “spoiled” in-flight meal service.

Flight 136 departed Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport for Amsterdam on 2 July but diverted to JFK airport once the “contaminated” meal, a mouldy chicken dish, was discovered.

The Airbus A330 landed safely at JFK at 4am the following morning and was met by medics to treat affected passengers.

The airline only served pasta in the main cabin on about 75 international flights in the following days.

The Independent has contacted the FDA for comment.

