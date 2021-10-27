Now that 79 per cent of Brits over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the list of countries the majority of UK travellers can visit is growing ever longer.

From 1 November, Chile and Thailand will reopen to vaccinated Britons; from 8 November, the US becomes a possibility once more.

But what about the destinations that go a step further – that not only welcome jabbed tourists, but keep the entry requirements to a bare minimum?

There are a number of countries that now let fully vaccinated arrivals in with no need to test beforehand, meaning holidaymakers can save money on a trip (it also eliminates the stress of waiting for test results, knowing a positive one could derail your entire holiday).

There are currently at least 45 destinations on the government’s Rest of World (ROW) list that will allow UK travellers to enter without prior testing (provided they meet the requirements to be considered fully vaccinated - check the Foreign Office destination pages to be sure).

Returning travellers must still book a test to be taken within two days of arriving back in the UK, though this can now be a rapid antigen (lateral flow) test, generally cheaper than the PCR that was previously required.

Research by travel money specialists Eurochange looked at which of these nations offered the best exchange rate against the pound, with Turkey, Romania and Cape Verde coming out on top.

At the other end of the spectrum, the pound has dropped in value against a small number of currencies, including the Norwegian krone, Ukrainian hryvnia and Armenian dram.

“Holidaymakers should think carefully about the destination if they’re looking for the best value break,” said Charles Stewart, network director at Eurochange.

“Travelling to a country where the pound is strong against local currency can allow your money to go much further, without having to budget or make compromises when you’re there.”

Here’s the full list of countries vaccinated Brits can travel to without testing first: