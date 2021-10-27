<p>Dubrovnik, Croatia, where vaccinated tourists have no need to test beforehand </p>

Dubrovnik, Croatia, where vaccinated tourists have no need to test beforehand

(Alamy)

The 45 destinations fully vaccinated Brits don’t need a test to travel to

Double-jabbed? You can sweep into these countries, swab-free

Helen Coffey
Wednesday 27 October 2021 11:03
comments

Now that 79 per cent of Brits over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, the list of countries the majority of UK travellers can visit is growing ever longer.

From 1 November, Chile and Thailand will reopen to vaccinated Britons; from 8 November, the US becomes a possibility once more.

But what about the destinations that go a step further – that not only welcome jabbed tourists, but keep the entry requirements to a bare minimum?

There are a number of countries that now let fully vaccinated arrivals in with no need to test beforehand, meaning holidaymakers can save money on a trip (it also eliminates the stress of waiting for test results, knowing a positive one could derail your entire holiday).

There are currently at least 45 destinations on the government’s Rest of World (ROW) list that will allow UK travellers to enter without prior testing (provided they meet the requirements to be considered fully vaccinated - check the Foreign Office destination pages to be sure).

Recommended

Returning travellers must still book a test to be taken within two days of arriving back in the UK, though this can now be a rapid antigen (lateral flow) test, generally cheaper than the PCR that was previously required.

Research by travel money specialists Eurochange looked at which of these nations offered the best exchange rate against the pound, with Turkey, Romania and Cape Verde coming out on top.

At the other end of the spectrum, the pound has dropped in value against a small number of currencies, including the Norwegian krone, Ukrainian hryvnia and Armenian dram.

“Holidaymakers should think carefully about the destination if they’re looking for the best value break,” said Charles Stewart, network director at Eurochange.

“Travelling to a country where the pound is strong against local currency can allow your money to go much further, without having to budget or make compromises when you’re there.”

Here’s the full list of countries vaccinated Brits can travel to without testing first:

Recommended

  1. Albania
  2. Armenia
  3. Austria
  4. Belarus
  5. Bosnia and Herzegovina
  6. Cape Verde
  7. Costa Rica
  8. Croatia
  9. Cyprus
  10. Czech Republic
  11. Denmark
  12. El Salvador
  13. Estonia
  14. Faroe Islands
  15. Finland
  16. France
  17. Germany
  18. Germany
  19. Gibraltar
  20. Greece
  21. Greenland
  22. Guatemala
  23. Honduras
  24. Kosovo
  25. Latvia
  26. Lebanon
  27. Lithuania
  28. Malta
  29. Mexico
  30. Moldova
  31. Montenegro
  32. North Macedonia
  33. Norway
  34. Poland
  35. Portugal
  36. Puerto Rico
  37. Romania
  38. Serbia
  39. Singapore
  40. Slovenia
  41. Spain
  42. Sweden
  43. Switzerland
  44. Turkey
  45. Ukraine

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments