A ferry link between Scotland and France could be one step closer

A ferry linking Scotland to Europe could be one step closer to reality after a key border obstacle may be resolved.

Ferry operator DFDS is planning on launching a service between the town of Rosyth in Fife, Scotland, and Dunkirk in France, as early as spring 2026, allowing for both passengers and freight to be transported between the countries.

The route is nicknamed “Project Brave”, and was first proposed in 2022. If instated, the journey could take up to 20 hours, making it among the longest in Europe.

One of the main barriers to the project was the need for certain goods to be processed at a border control post. Building a new facility at Rosyth was deemed expensive and unnecessary.

DFDS proposed using the existing border control post at Grangemouth, in Scotland, instead, however local politicians say a new UK-EU deal could mean that checks at the posts would no longer be needed.

In May, prime minister Keir Starmer confirmed a new agreement with the European Union, which means food and drink can be more easily imported and exported “by reducing the red tape”.

Goods are expected to flow more freely as some routine checks on animal and plant products will be removed. Negotiations are ongoing with the EU to determine specific requirements.

Scottish MP Graeme Downie said this week that the new deal could bypass the need for border control posts, according to the Dunfermline Press, but temporary use of Grangemouth will be required for the ferry to launch by spring 2026.

“A regular passenger and freight ferry service from Rosyth to Dunkirk would be an incredible boon for the Dunfermline and Scottish economy, making trade easier as well as making it simpler for people from Europe to visit the kingdom of Fife," he said.

“These matters can be complex but we have taken a huge stride towards making this ferry service a reality.”

Secretary of state for Scotland, Ian Murray, has written to Steve Reed, secretary of state for environment, food and rural affairs, detailing how the ferry service could launch without the new border control point, the local paper reported.

He asked that for an “urgent” amendment to the current model, and thanked Mr Murray for his support in finding a temporary workaround.

“[The] efforts make it more likely a passenger and freight ferry to Dunkirk could begin as soon as next year,” he said.

The Independent has contacted DFDS and Mr Downie for comment.

