New ‘digital nomad’ visa to be introduced in the Philippines – here’s how to get one

The Philippines has become the latest country to introduce a ‘digital nomad visa’, but certain conditions must be met before you can obtain one.

The country’s president, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., issued an executive order on 24 April to establish a legal framework to allow digital nomads to travel to the country and work remotely.

This visa is aimed at digital nomads – people who travel freely while working online because they are not required to be in a certain place. The new visa rules will allow foreign nationals to temporarily reside and work in the Philippines.

Due to its relatively low cost of living and scenic natural landscapes, the Philippines has become a favourite among digital nomads, the President’s office said.

The new visa would allow people who work remotely for overseas companies to carry out their day-to-day digital roles in the country, then clock off and enjoy its pristine beaches, countless islands and exciting cities.

The country’s capital, Manila, is a major centre for business and finance, but also has a vibrant food scene, historical architecture and lively nightlife.

The World Economic Forum ranked the Philippines as the 7th fastest-growing remote work hub country in the world in 2023.

So, who is eligible for the Philippines’ ‘digital nomad visa’?

Remote workers who want to reside in the Philippines can apply for a ‘digital nomad visa’ if they are 18 years old, and must show proof of remote work using digital technology and a sufficient income generated outside the Philippines.

Applicants must also not have a criminal record, have valid health insurance and must be a national of a country that offers digital nomad visas to Filipinos, as well as anywhere where a country has a foreign service post maintained by the Philippines.

However, foreigners who are nationals of countries that offer digital nomad visas to Filipinos but do not have a Philippine foreign service post may apply for one in the nearest country where a Philippine foreign service post is located.

These special types of visas can also not be obtained by people who are already employed in the Philippines.

Digital nomads can stay in the Philippines for a maximum of one year, and may renew it for the same duration.

The Department of Foreign Affairs will create a database of digital nomad visa holders “for monitoring purposes”.

This new visa hopes to further boost tourism and the economy in the Philippines. Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco said the move is a “progressive policy” that hopes to elevate is tourism industry.

“Allowing digital nomads the opportunity to stay longer in the country will spur tourism activities and increase visitor spending,” she told the Philippines News Agency.

“Not only do digital nomads help mitigate seasonal fluctuations in tourism by visiting during off-peak times and providing a more steady economic flow, but these types of international visitors also bring diverse perspectives and cultures, enriching our host communities."

“With our unparalleled natural beauty, vibrant culture, and the warmth of the Filipino people, the Philippines stands ready to welcome digital nomads to travel, work, and thrive across our islands,” Ms Frasco added.

Applications are not open yet, but the agency reports that pilot implementation will begin within 60 days from the effectivity of the order.

The Philippines’ digital nomad visa follows a similar announcement from New Zealand in January, which allowed people to work remotely from their country.

New Zealand’s government said that the push for digital nomads to spend time in the country is to drive up the country’s appeal to other tourists as well as bring in more visitor spending, especially during the shoulder season.

The Independent has contacted the Philippines’ Department of Tourism for comment.

