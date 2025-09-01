GPS pay-as-you-go rail tickets trialled in England for first time

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A pioneering pay-as-you-go rail ticketing system, which tracks passenger locations as they travel, is set for its first trial in England.

The digital scheme will launch on East Midlands Railway between Leicester, Derby and Nottingham from Monday, September 1.

Further trials are planned for Yorkshire from the end of September.

Under the scheme, passengers will be able to check in and out of rail journeys using an app on their phone.

The app will track journeys using the global positioning system (GPS) and then passengers will be automatically charged at the end of the day.

When passing through ticket barriers, passengers will have to scan a unique bar code which appears on the app.

The new tech, which is already being tested in Switzerland, Denmark and Scotland, is designed to replace the need for paper tickets and mobile tickets which use a QR code.

Up to 4,000 people will be able to take part in the trials by signing up on train operators’ websites.

open image in gallery The trial starts on East Midlands Railway between Leicester, Derby and Nottingham on Monday (Martin Keene/PA) ( PA Archive )

Ministers hope the trial will help to save passengers both money and time while travelling on the rail network.

Rail minister Lord Peter Hendy said: “The railway ticketing system is far too complicated and long overdue an upgrade to bring it into the 21st century.

“Through these trials we’re doing just that, and making buying tickets more convenient, more accessible and more flexible.

“By putting passenger experience at the heart of our decision-making we’re modernising fares and ticketing and making it simpler and easier for people to choose rail.”

Oli Cox, head of commercial strategy and business planning at East Midlands Railway, said “more than 500 people” had already registered an interest in taking part in the trial.

From the end of September, the trial will be extended to Northern Rail services between Harrogate, Leeds, Sheffield, Doncaster and Barnsley.