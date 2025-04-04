Devon theme park announces sudden closure less than two months after opening

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An indoor theme park in Devon has suddenly closed its doors less than two months after opening.

Dingles Fun Park in Lifton opened in February on the site of the now-closed Dingles Fairground Museum.

“We are very sorry to announce, due to unforeseen circumstances Dingles Fun Park is now closed,” reads a statement on its website.

“The Pop Fest tribute festival will also be cancelled due to the park closure. All festival tickets will be refunded via ticket sailor [sic].

“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.”

Park manager Tom Ellis said despite “incredible support from locals”, the “vast scale” of the site meant the cost of renting the site was simply more than the park could afford.

“We hoped to bring in more attractions as planned, however we just couldn't quite obtain a long-term lease to suit us and the landlords,” he said.

The previous vintage fairground museum was also forced to close in 2024 as a result of losses incurred following the pandemic and its rural remote location.

While the museum predominantly featured historic rides from the early 20th-century, the amusement park focused on more contemporary offerings, including dodgems, a waltzer and a fun house.

The Independent has contacted Dingles Fun Park for further comment.

The news comes just weeks after one of the UK’s largest theme parks announced its immediate closure after nearly 40 years.

Oakwood Theme Park in Pembrokeshire, Wales, shuttered in March citing financial challenges caused by rising costs and declining visitor numbers.

The firm said it has invested more than £25 million since the park was saved from closure in 2008.

A spokesperson for Aspro Parks Group – the owner of Oakwood, and operator of dozens of other attractions, including Cheshire’s Blue Planet Aquarium – said: “In the entire history of Aspro we have never closed any park or attraction.

“We, and our dedicated team of staff, have strived to overcome numerous challenges to continue to bring joy to families and visitors across the region and country. Unfortunately, we could no longer see a sustainable way forward and will seek to improve our other parks using the assets and where possible team elsewhere”.

“We are aware that Oakwood has been a much-loved destination for generations and a rite of passage for many young visitors. It is for this reason we feel such a sense of sadness.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to the dedication and commitment of our team members past and present, suppliers and contractors who have loyally supported us and of course all those that have visited Oakwood Theme Park over the years. We are sincerely grateful.”