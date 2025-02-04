Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Tourists have been warned to be wary of dingoes while travelling in Australia following a series of attacks on toddlers at a popular holiday destination in Queensland.

Four bites by the native wild dogs were recorded on the white sands of K’gari (Fraser Island) in just one week last month.

On 26 January, a two-year-old was bitten on the leg in the car park of K'gari’s Lake McKenzie and required first-aid care from onsite rangers.

Two children, aged four and 12 years old, were also charged by a tagged female dingo while swimming in shallow water at the lake three days earlier.

The dingo bit the four-year-old child on the left shoulder, resulting in “superficial lacerations” before being chased away by the child's father.

In a third attack on toddlers, a three-year-old child was bitten on the back of the leg by a dingo on the beach near K'gari’s Kingfisher Bay on 18 January.

Passersby used a kayak paddle to scare off the dingo that “kept a distance but was not deterred”.

The same day, a woman reported being bitten on the leg by a dingo at Lake McKenzie after trying to stop the animal from taking her bag.

Now, the Queensland Government has urged tourists never to feed dingoes, to walk in groups and to carry a stick to avoid negative dingo interactions.

The wild Australian dogs are generally not aggressive, but attacks on people and their pets have been recorded.

Some dingoes that are considered to be aggressive are monitored by rangers with tags.

Senior ranger Dr Linda Behrendorff told parents to keep children “within arm’s reach” as some dingoes target children as “the weaker links of the pack”.

Dr Behrendorff said: “Visitors must not be complacent. People need to understand their risk when travelling to K’gari. Our message is simple: Be dingo-safe!”

Ranger patrols have been increased on K’gari while the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) investigates these incidents.

