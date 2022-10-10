Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A wheelchair user who went viral after she had to drag herself to the toilet on a plane has claimed the airline told her she should have worn a nappy.

Jennie Berry, who is paralysed from the waist down, went viral last month after she posted a video of her experience with AlbaStar airlines.

She had asked to use the toilet on an AlbaStar flight from Newcastle to Palma, Spain, but said she was told there was no aisle chair on board.

The resulting TikTok video showed Jennie dragging herself along the aisle floor to the bathroom. Her partner then helped her onto the toilet.

After the video went viral, AlbaStar apologised for the incident, but Jennie has now said in a TV interview that a member of the airline’s cabin crew told her she should have worn a nappy on the flight.

In an interview with Ben Shephard and Kate Garroway on Good Morning Britain, Mr Shephard asked: “What was your reaction when the stewardess on board suggested that people that usually travel that are disabled wear a nappy?”

Ms Berry responded: “Again, another astounding comment to make, which is just absurd.

“I don’t need to wear a nappy and to just have that kind of response as opposed to - you know, I wasn’t asking anyone to carry me, I don’t expect to be carried.

“I know that that isn’t in their remit to do so. I was just expecting a bit of empathy, help clearing the aisle and just problem solving in a scenario where we’re in the middle of the air, there’s no aisle chair onboard, what do we do now?

“And there was none of it. I think they were infuriated because I was stopping their drinks trolley.”

She added: “[AlbaStar’s] current policy is that my partner should’ve dragged me from behind with my feet trailing or carried me - nevermind that I’m six foot tall; I can’t be carried in that narrow gap.

“That would probably be more painful for that to have to happen, take longer, cause more of a scene.”

Ben Shephard, who was interviewing her on the show, asked: “And that would be more dignified? It seems extraordinary that that would be their key points.”

She replied: “There’s a lot to digest there, a lot of key points there where it’s just astounding that that’s the response we’re given here, as opposed to just simply providing access.”

AlbaStar said in a statement: “Our CEO has called Ms Berry to personally apologise and explain that on our many short haul aircrafts in Europe the proper storage of these aisle chairs is a key safety issue in the event of an emergency.

The TikTok quickly went viral as many viewers were outraged (@wheelie_good_life/Jennie Berry)

“Hardly any short haul aircraft in Europe carry these aisle chairs, including some very well-known UK airlines.

“As it is against regulations for cabin crew to lift passengers in flight, the key point here is to ask why her partner did not help her get to the toilet rather than spending his time filming.”

But Berry said: “It’s a Boeing 737, which most airlines also use. And most airlines - including low cost, low budget airlines such as TUI, EasyJet, Ryanair - all of these have the aisle chair on board and they make the space for it to be there.

“But this company is just outright saying no, despite having the exact same plane.’

“I’m a disabled traveller who travels a lot. Everything that I do in life is planned in advance. It’s frustrating that they’re kind of turning it around as if it’s my fault, when in actual fact their policy states, they do not have an aisle chair onboard and they don’t have the provisions to have an aisle chair onboard.”

AlbaStar told MailOnline: “We operated the flight for our client TUI, who were not made aware that Ms Berry required Special Assistance at the time of the booking, otherwise they would have loaded this reservation on another flight with an aisle chair.

“When she asked to go to the toilet, cabin crew advised that no aisle chair was on board the aircraft.

“We note that in this flight this partner chose to film the event rather than assist this PRM passenger. EASA have no regulations requiring or even recommending airlines to carry these aisle chairs.

“During the flight (the video shows just a short frame), our cabin crew offered Ms. Berry assistance and followed correct protocols as per our airline operating procedures.

“We take this event very seriously as it is our mission to lead the way in assisting passengers with reduced mobility in air travel since Albastar was founded.

“We apologize again for the inconvenience caused to Ms Berry and reaffirm that our number one priority is the safety and comfort of all our passengers on each and every flight we operate.”

The Independent has contacted AlbaStar for comment.