The magic of Disney is growing with a huge new Disney cruise ship set to launch in 2025.

Disney Adventure will be the sixth launch by Disney Cruises and the largest by far with space for 6,700 guests and 2,500 crew.

With a gross tonnage of 208,000, Disney Adventure will be about 44 per cent larger than the line’s current biggest cruise ship, Disney Wish.

Setting sail from Singapore in 2025, the new super liner marks Disney cruise’s first foray into Asia, calling Singapore’s Marina Bay Cruise Centre it’s home port.

It will offer three- and four-night itineraries to destinations around Southeast Asia, with a variety of entertainment and Disney character meet and greets onboard.

To keep the thousands of passengers happy, the ship will be split into seven themed zones, each based on a different Disney, Marvel or Pixar movie.

Seven zones inclucde a Toy Story soft play and a Moana-inspired outdoor pool ( Disney Cruise )

For example, a large open-air pool will be part of the Wayfinder Bay zone, which will reflect the Pacific island look and feel of Moana.

Meanwhile, active children will be impressed by the Toy Story zone, which will host a play land with themed food venues and water areas inspired by the Pixar movies.

And in a nod to the sea that passengers will surrouned the vessel, the Disney Discovery Reef section of the ship will have shopping and dining outposts themed to aquatic characters and nautical stories, such asThe Little Mermaid, Lilo & Stitch, Finding Nemo and Luca.

For budding superheroes, Marvel Super Hero Zone will feature interactive activities so you can test your skills or face off against mischievous villains like Loki or the mighty Thanos.

And to cater for Disney Princess fans, the Town Square will be themed to Disney’s royals like Cinderalla, Snow White and Rapunzel. This area will include shops, lounges, cafes, restaurants and entertainment venues

In the Disney Imagination Garden, which Disney Cruises say will be the “heart” of the ship, prepare to see lush gardens and an enchanted forest inspired by 100 years of Disney, from Mowgli to Moana. This area will feature an open air space for live entertainment.

Disney also shared that the ship will have three kids clubs, catering to young children, tweens and teens, where youngsters will try different activities under the care of Disney’s trained kids counsellors.

While the kids are being looked after, parents can enjoy a treatment in the spa or use the ship’s gym and wellness area.

And to start the journey in style, to get people excited from the moment they see the ship, Disney revealed that the Disney Adventure’s exterior will reflect the fleet’s iconic Mickey Mouse-inspired colors, complete with the line’s signature red funnels.