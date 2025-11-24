Elderly passenger dies after falling overboard on Disney cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An elderly cruise passenger is believed to have died after falling overboard on a Disney Cruise Line voyage to New Zealand.

The 73-year-old from Melbourne, Australia, went missing from Disney Wonder at around 4.30am on Saturday.

As part of the search and rescue efforts, crew used thermal imaging and surveillance cameras for more than five hours after the alarm was raised.

The Disney cruise liner departed on 20 November for a five-day, one-way itinerary from Melbourne to Auckland. It was turned around in the Tasman Sea after the man was reported missing.

Victoria Police told local news in a statement on Sunday: “It is understood the man died after he jumped from a cruise liner into waters in the Tasman Sea on Saturday, about 4.30am.”

The police force is not treating the man’s death as suspicious.

Disney Wonder, with a capacity for over 1,750 guests, is expected to arrive in New Zealand a day later than scheduled as a result of the incident.

Speaking to local media outlet 7News, passenger Mitch Talbot said: “The captain came on and updated the boat and basically stated that there was someone, a passenger, who had fallen overboard ... (but) that they were unable to find them.

“It was quite sombre, and it was just a bit eerie for the rest of the day. A lot of the staff kind of took some time,” he said.

The Independent has contacted Disney Cruise Line for comment.

In October, the mother of the five-year-old girl who fell overboard on a Disney cruise ship while posing for photos was told she will not face criminal charges.

The family made headlines after the girl’s dad jumped 49 feet off the Disney Dream ship to save his daughter on 29 June.

Prosecutors noted that the mother was supervising her daughter, and the girl “did not sustain any injuries.”

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call or text 988, or visit 988lifeline.org to access online chat from the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.