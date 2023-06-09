Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Disney has relaunched one of its most premium products: a round the world private jet tour calling at all 12 of its parks, a costing a whopping $115,000 (£91,665).

Adventures by Disney, Disney’s guided trip provider, has announced the return of the costly and exclusive trip, entitled “Disney Parks Around the World – A Private Jet Adventure”.

It offers 75 VIP Disney fans a 24-day experience calling at six countries, 12 parks and staying at nine different accommodations, from Tokyo to Paris, departing summer 2024.

An action-packed itinerary boasts VIP studio tours, early park access, reserved seating and exclusive behind-the-scenes tours.

According to the Adventures by Disney website, guests will travel with an in-flight chef and physician “in luxury aboard a VIP-configured Boeing 757, operated by Icelandair, with long-range capabilities that allow for direct flights to maximize your time in each destination.”

Guests who splash out on tickets will also have bucket-list opportunities to visit landmarks at non-Disney destinations, including the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, the Taj Mahal in India and the Eiffel Tower in Paris.

The $115,000 per ticket price tag is based on two passengers sharing double occupancy rooms. Guests travelling solo will incur a singles supplement of almost $11,500 (£9,165).

A minimum age restriction of 12 applies, with the tour operator suggesting travellers are over the age of 14 – children’s tickets are not discounted.

The prices do not include airfare to the departure airport, California, or the return airport, Florida.

Two journeys are scheduled for 2024, departing 16 June and 28 July, and each accommodates 75 people. There is expected to be a high level of demand for the 150 seats.

Last year the company offered a similar, albeit $5,000 cheaper, around-the-world Disney excursion. The inaugural voyage sold out before general public sales.

Bookings for the trip open to the general public on 19 June, with tickets on sale for regular Adventures by Disney customers and members of Disney’s exclusive Golden Oak community from 12 June.