Disney’s $2,400-a-night Star Wars hotel, which opened to much fanfare just over a year ago, is set to close in September.

The Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which launched in Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, on 1 March 2022, was initially marketed as an immersive experience.

Sold as a two-day package, a stay included lodgings in a cabin or suite; immersive entertainment, such as light saber training and participating in missions with the Resistance fighting against Kylo Ren and the First Order; food and drinks; and admission to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Light saber training was included in the experience (Walt Disney World News/Matt Stroshane)

Although the experience was lauded by Star Wars fans and the industry, even winning a Thea Award for outstanding achievement in a themed entertainment space, the high price point was deemed by some to be prohibitively expensive.

A cabin sleeping two guests costs $4,809, a three-guest cabin comes to $5,299, and a room for three adults and one child is priced at $5,999 (excluding taxes and fees). The price for a couple sharing a room works out as $2,405 per person for a one-night, two-day stay.

The most premium experience, meanwhile, reportedly cost $20,000 for a stay in the Grand Captain suite, which sleeps eight and features a kitchenette, living room and multiple bathrooms.

Previous reports suggested Disney was finding it challenging to fill rooms in autumn, and had reduced availability and tickets prices as a result.

The experience is now set to complete its final “voyages” in September 2023.

Disney said in a statement concerning the closure: “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is one of our most creative projects ever and has been praised by our guests and recognized for setting a new bar for innovation and immersive entertainment.

“This premium, boutique experience gave us the opportunity to try new things on a smaller scale of 100 rooms, and as we prepare for its final voyage, we will take what we’ve learned to create future experiences that can reach more of our guests and fans.”