‘Shameless’: Disney visitors sneak in children in pram to avoid soaring entry fees

Entry to Disney World has become more and more expensive, resulting in some parents getting creative and sneaking their children into the theme park.

A video on TikTok of a woman who disguised her child as a baby to avoid paying the admission price at Disney World has sparked a debate around whether it is wrong or a genius idea.

The video shows a group waiting in the line to purchase tickets for Disney World in Florida with a stroller for a baby.

A Disney cast member smiles and glances into the stroller, but doesn’t comment on the obviously older child going by, who is covered in a blanket to hide the fact that she is not a baby.

Once the group is past the admissions desk, the woman lifts the little girl out of the stroller and tosses the blankets back onto the seat.

The caption on the TikTok reads: “When Disney ticket prices go up,” reads the caption, with the TikTok user adding: “Poor kid was in an infant car seat.”

Entry for one to Disney World ranges from between $109 to $159 for a day, depending on the date and time of the visit. This applies to every visitor age 3 and up.

The video - which was posted last week - has already been liked more than 900,000 times but commenters are divided the content.

“My son is 4 but at Disneyland he knows he’s 2,” one wrote, admitting to employing the same strategy.

“My parents [used] to make me do this,” another agreed.

“I fully support this because we went in May and it was literally like taking a second mortgage out on our house,” another wrote.

However, not everyone felt this way.

“The way people have no shame just continues to amaze me,” one person said.

While another stated: “No way. I even explain to my kids it’s wrong to get fountain drinks with a water cup. It’s the principle of it.”

Some users who say they worked at Disney World even chipped in to share how they used to handle this situation.

“Worked the front gates, trust me we know,” one person wrote. “We are told to just let it go.”

“I used to work at Disney and I had to ask guests if their child is under 3. I ain’t even mad at this LMAO,” another shared.

The news comes as it was revealed that the price of a ticket to Walt Disney World has increased by 3,871 per cent over the past half century, far outstripping the rate of inflation.

The increase in the price of a ticket is hugely greater than the price rises seen by visitors in their wages, rent and petrol.