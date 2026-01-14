These are the best (or the least crowded) days to visit Disney World

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The best time to visit Disney World, or at least the cheapest and least crowded times, is by avoiding school breaks, major holidays, and large events, according to a new study by USA Today.

Mid-January to early February, excluding Martin Luther King Jr. Day, is one of the best times to visit the Orlando park, as crowds are typically lighter, the outlet found. This falls after the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, which happened last week, and before many schools start their winter breaks around President’s Day.

Other quieter periods include early March, before college spring breaks, and late April, after grade school spring breaks.

Early to mid-May also offers a favorable visit before schools finish for the year, the study found.

Fall visitors may find smaller crowds from September, after Labor Day through early October, once school is back in session and before fall breaks.

September and late August are typically the cheapest times to visit Disney World, USA Today reports ( Getty Images )

Attendance tends to be lighter in early November, excluding Veterans Day weekend, and early December, after Thanksgiving, but before the holiday rush.

Beginning after October 2026, single-day tickets, annual passes and some renewals will see price increases. On average, single-day admission will rise by about $5, though Animal Kingdom’s lowest-priced ticket will remain $119.

Disney’s dynamic pricing model means ticket costs vary by demand, park and day. New annual passes will increase by $20 to $80, depending on the type. Renewals for the Incredi-Pass and Pirate Pass will rise between $40 and $80, while Sorcerer and Pixie Dust pass renewals will remain unchanged.

Weekdays generally see fewer visitors than weekends, except during school breaks or holidays, according to USA Today’s study.

For travelers looking to save on tickets, late summer and early fall are often the most affordable times to visit. September is typically the cheapest month, along with August, though visitors should be prepared for higher temperatures.

Specific dates with the lowest one-park ticket prices in 2026 include August 18, 20, 21, 24-28 and September 1-3, 8-10, 15-17, and 22-24.

There are several news updates coming to Disney World this year. Cinderella Castle is scheduled for a repaint and the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith will receive a Muppets-themed overhaul.

At Animal Kingdom, DinoLand U.S.A. will close on February 2 to make way for the new Tropical Americas area in 2027, featuring “Encanto” and Indiana Jones-themed attractions.