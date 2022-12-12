Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.

Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.

She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code.

Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a Disney T-shirt so she could cover up, she explained in her social media post.

The video has wracked up more than four million views and 200,000 likes at the time of writing.

Comments on the video showed that viewers were divided by her outfit choice.

Some commenters said that what Ms Graime was wearing was inappropriate for a “kids park”, while others planned to do the same for the “free shirt”.

On the video, Ms Graime wrote: “When you get dress coded by Disney.” After showing the receipt for her new T-shirt, she added: “So they give you a free T-shirt out of it.”

She captioned the video: “Disney doesn’t like backs I guess.”

Disney’s dress code is notoriously strict. Their terms of service say that they “reserve the right to deny admission to or remove any person wearing attire that we consider inappropriate or attire that could detract from the experience of other guests”.

The video follows one of the world’s richest men, Ken Griffin, deciding to treat 10,000 members of his staff at Citadel to a three-day trip to Disney World.

Employees and their families were flown to the “Happiest Place on Earth” from New York, Houston, Paris and Zurich.