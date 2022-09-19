One ticket to Arendelle: First look at Disneyland Paris’ Frozen and Tangled attractions
Opening dates for the attractions are yet to be confirmed
Disney has revealed plans for a new Frozen themed area opening at Disneyland Paris as well as a new Tangled ride.
The opening dates have yet to be confirmed but images of the new attractions were revealed at the D23 Expo.
The new rides include a Tangled-themed spinning cup ride and a new English Garden promenade.
Guests will also be able to visit Arendelle, home to both Elsa’s ice castle and a Nordic-inspired village. These will have both shops and a restaurant.
At the centre of the new area, there will be a large lake, meant to replicate Arendelle’s fjord in the animated films.
Water-based shows will be performed for visitors on the lake, with seats offering a 360-degree view of the action.
The film’s characters will also be present throughout the attraction and guests will be able to take pictures with them all.
A replica of the Frozen Ever After boat ride attraction is set to open too.
The original can be found at Epcot at Disney World in the Norway Pavilion, taking guests on a voyage through the kingdom of Arendelle.
There will be at least two shops and a restaurant for guests to buy souvenirs, but little else has been revealed about options available for food and drink.
New Frozen-themed rooms will also be opening at the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris.
It’s not just Paris that’s getting a Let It Go makeover - similar Frozen attractions will launch at Tokyo DisneySea and Hong Kong Disneyland.
However, those keen to visit the attractions in Disneyland Paris will have to wait as no official opening date has been revealed. Frozen themed hotel rooms are, however, expected to be unveiled from 2024 .
