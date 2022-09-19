Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Simon Calder’s Travel email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Disney has revealed plans for a new Frozen themed area opening at Disneyland Paris as well as a new Tangled ride.

The opening dates have yet to be confirmed but images of the new attractions were revealed at the D23 Expo.

The new rides include a Tangled-themed spinning cup ride and a new English Garden promenade.

Disneyland Paris reveals first look at Frozen attractions (Disney)

Guests will also be able to visit Arendelle, home to both Elsa’s ice castle and a Nordic-inspired village. These will have both shops and a restaurant.

At the centre of the new area, there will be a large lake, meant to replicate Arendelle’s fjord in the animated films.

Water-based shows will be performed for visitors on the lake, with seats offering a 360-degree view of the action.

Visitors to Disneyland Paris can stop by Arendelle (Disney)

The film’s characters will also be present throughout the attraction and guests will be able to take pictures with them all.

A replica of the Frozen Ever After boat ride attraction is set to open too.

The original can be found at Epcot at Disney World in the Norway Pavilion, taking guests on a voyage through the kingdom of Arendelle.

Frozen-themed hotel rooms are set to open (Disney)

There will be at least two shops and a restaurant for guests to buy souvenirs, but little else has been revealed about options available for food and drink.

New Frozen-themed rooms will also be opening at the Disneyland Hotel at Disneyland Paris.

It’s not just Paris that’s getting a Let It Go makeover - similar Frozen attractions will launch at Tokyo DisneySea and Hong Kong Disneyland.

However, those keen to visit the attractions in Disneyland Paris will have to wait as no official opening date has been revealed. Frozen themed hotel rooms are, however, expected to be unveiled from 2024 .