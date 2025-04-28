Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s magic in the air.

Alaska Airlines has unveiled an “enchanting” aircraft livery inspired by The Princess and the Frog and new log flume rides at Disneyland Park in California and Walt Disney World.

The design, sported by a Boeing 737-800 with the tail number N596AS, is a “celebration” of the classic Walt Disney animation starring Princess Tiana and the “immersive” Tiana’s Bayou Adventure attraction, which opened at Magic Kingdom and Disneyland in June and November 2024 respectively.

The intricate graphics, which took artists more than 2,000 hours to paint, feature Disney characters Princess Tiana, Louis the Alligator splashing among water lilies on the bayou, Mama Odie and Prince Naveen on the winglets and a trail of fireflies stretching from the aircraft’s nose to tail.

Alaska Airlines unveiled the new design at Portland International Airport ahead of its maiden flight to Santa Ana, California, last week.

open image in gallery The colorful Alaska Airlines livery features Princess Tiana and other characters from the Princess and the Frog cast ( Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines )

The colorful aircraft, nicknamed Tiana's Bayou Adventure Flyer, is the carrier's ninth Disney-themed plane and its first to feature a Disney princess.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer arrives in time for Disneyland Resort’s 70th celebration, which begins on 16 May and runs until summer 2026.

Passengers will be able to fly on the aircraft throughout Alaska’s route network for “the next several years”, while junior fliers can look forward to a Tiana’s Bayou Adventure snack pack onboard from this summer.

open image in gallery The newly painted plane - nicknamed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Flyer - arrives in time for Disneyland Resort’s 70th celebration, which begins on 16 May ( Joe Nicholson/Alaska Airlines )

“For more than 25 years, Alaska Airlines and Disneyland Resort have collaborated to bring magic and happiness to the skies,” said Sybil Crum, vice president of marketing and commercial strategy at Disneyland Resort.

“As Disneyland Resort prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary, this latest addition honours our legacy and looks ahead to a bright future with Princess Tiana leading the way.”

The news comes after Disney fans noted that ticket prices to Walt Disney World have increased for 2026.

Prices for one-day tickets to the popular Florida attraction will rise next year by approximately $10 (£7.50).

Visitor numbers to Disney attractions have yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, though Walt Disney World and Disneyland remain the two most-visited theme parks in the world, with around 34 million annual visitors between them.