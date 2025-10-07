The best places to book if you want to go on holiday with your dog

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Concerned about leaving your beloved pet behind for a holiday?

Bringing them along could be simpler than you imagine. This autumn, a cosy staycation in one of the UK’s many tranquil spots offers the perfect chance to make lasting family memories, with your canine companion.

“Owners often tell me that their dogs are really anxious when they come back from the kennels and are sometimes hoarse from all the barking, so if they can go on holiday with you it can be really nice for everyone as it means you don’t have to leave them behind,” says Dr Linda Simon, resident vet at Pooch & Mutt and author of Puppy Perfect.

open image in gallery Taking your dog on holiday can be a lot of fun - if you book the right kind of break ( PA/ALAMY )

But, “it can be really tricky to find places that accept dogs and are dog-friendly, so it’s not always easy. If you can do it, I think it is a really nice thing for them.”

Holidays that make the most of the UK’s glorious rural and coastal landscapes often tick a lot of boxes for dog owners.

“Caravan holidays can be really good because your dog can get used to the caravan in your driveway. If you take them for short journeys in it beforehand, when you go on holiday it can become the norm for your dog,” says Simon. “A lot of people will combine that with camping too and I think the UK is really great for these types of outdoor holidays.

“The UK is obviously not ideal weather-wise, but actually, particularly for short-nosed dogs or older dogs, it’s good to have milder weather as you don’t want it to be too hot for your dog.”

When comparing different types of accommodation and destinations, Lindsay Arliss, dog behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity, recommends reading reviews online.

“When you’re booking a holiday, think about what kind of activities you want to do as a family and what kind of activities do you want to involve the dog in,” advises Arliss. “See what’s local and read reviews from other people who’ve taken dogs to the accommodation you are looking at, to make sure that it all fits with what you want.

“There are lots of great Airbnb properties springing up which are dog-friendly and self-contained, and often have a secure garden or field where you can give your dog some off-the-lead freedom.”

open image in gallery Lots of Airbnb properties are dog friendly and offer lots of perks for your pet ( PA )

Lengthy car journeys are often seen as a big drawback for UK-based holidays, but there are a couple of things you can do to make them more comfortable for your dog.

“Car sickness is really common for dogs, but if you put them on a cushion, which gives them a bit of a height, they can see the road and are less likely to get sick,” says Simon. “Also, put the air conditioning on to create good air flow so that they don’t get too hot. Having lots of stops along the way also helps break up the journey and I would also try and avoid giving them a big meal just before you head out.”

In addition, doing some basic recall training in the weeks leading up to the holiday is always a good idea.

“It can be difficult holidaying in a new place because part of the reactivity can be caused by the unknown, but I think it’s important to revisit some of the basics of training so you’ve got some confidence that they’ll listen to you while you are away,” says Arliss. “For example, having a dog that walks nicely on the lead and recalls when you let them off is ideal.”

The dog trainer also highlights the importance of introducing dogs to a new holiday environment slowly.

open image in gallery Travelling with a dog can be tricky - so make sure you account for lots of breaks and opportunities to stretch their legs ( PA )

“Bring them out of the vehicle, let them go to the toilet and then take them on a short walk to explore inside and outside of the holiday accommodation,” recommends Arliss. “Let them take it all in at their own pace so they’re not overwhelmed. I would also take something that smells of them, like familiar bedding or toys, as the scent of home should help them feel more settled.”

When packing for your first dog-friendly getaway, make sure that you have got all the essentials.

“Bring as much dog food as you can for the whole trip so you don’t have to worry about finding a supplier of their familiar food when you get there,” recommends Arliss. “Also, make sure that your dog’s collar tag is up to date, either with your own mobile number or the accommodation details.”

If you are keen to bring your beloved pet with you on holiday, here are some great dog-friendly options in the UK to consider for your next getaway…

1. Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages, Scotland

open image in gallery Dogs at North Lodge Glen Dye ( PA )

Itching to switch up the city for the breathtaking Scottish Highlands with your four legged-friend in tow? Then the secluded haven of Glen Dye estate in rural Aberdeenshire could be perfect place to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Nestled among wild forests and sweeping moorland along the River Dye, this grand private estate is home to a collection of charming dog-friendly cabins and cottages that range in size and price, including the North Lodge (sleeps six) and No.5 Steading Cottage (sleeps seven) which both start at £450 per night.

The team at Glen Dye go the extra mile for dog lovers and offer a range of special canine-centric experiences such as a dog treat baking workshop (£20pp), a guided walk of the beautiful glen (£10pp) and a dog drawing workshop with local artist Mel Shand (£60pp).

2. Woodside Bay Lodge Retreat, Isle of Wight

open image in gallery Woodside Bay Lodge Retreat Hoseasons ( PA )

The Isle of Wight is an ideal destination for quality family time – and you can take a dog for free on Wightlink ferries, Red Funnel ferrries or Hovertravel.

Hoseasons’ Woodside Bay Lodge Retreat has space for up to three pets per lodge. Here you can switch off from the chaos of everyday life and enjoy daily dog walks around the wildlife-rich woodland and nearby shingle beach.

Cosy, scenic and wonderfully quiet – it could be a much-needed autumnal reset. Prices for a whole lodge start at £185 for two nights.

3. Landal Gwel an Mor, Cornwall

open image in gallery Aerial view of Landal Gwel an Mor ( PA )

Landal Gwel an Mor holiday park in Cornwall could be the perfect choice if you and your pup are in need of some fresh sea air and postcard-worthy beaches.

Enjoy leisurely strolls along the shores of Portreath, and don’t worry about making a sandy mess as there are pet wash-off stations thoughtfully scattered throughout the holiday park to keep your pooch looking fresh.

Inside the lodges, dogs are treated like royalty with cosy beds and blankets, a toy and tasty Cornish treats. Prices for a pet-friendly lodge start at £239 for two nights.